Google to reintroduce in-person interviews amid rising AI cheating concerns

Google is revising its recruitment process to address growing concerns over the misuse of artificial intelligence in online interviews. Chief executive Sundar Pichai has confirmed that the company will reintroduce at least one round of in-person interviews, marking a shift from the virtual hiring practices that became standard during the pandemic.
The decision comes as fears mount that candidates are using AI tools to gain an unfair advantage in remote interviews. During a recent town hall, Pichai acknowledged the challenges, stating: “Given we all work hybrid, I think it’s worth thinking about some fraction of the interviews being in person. I think it’ll help both the candidates understand Google’s culture and I think it’s good for both sides.”
Concerns were first raised earlier this year when a Google employee highlighted the issue of AI-enabled cheating in interviews. Brian Ong, Google’s vice-president of recruitment, subsequently admitted that while virtual interviews reduced hiring timelines by up to two weeks, they lacked the authenticity and cultural insight provided by face-to-face interactions.
Google’s move reflects a broader industry response. Companies across sectors are reporting high rates of suspected AI misuse in recruitment, with some estimating that more than half of candidates may be using unauthorised tools during assessments.
In response, firms are tightening processes. Anthropic has explicitly banned AI use during applications, while Amazon now requires candidates to confirm they will not deploy such tools. Cisco and McKinsey have reinstated in-person interviews, and Deloitte has already reintroduced face-to-face meetings for its UK graduate programme.
The resurgence of in-person and hybrid interview models underscores a shift away from fully remote recruitment, as employers prioritise authenticity, cultural fit and a more accurate evaluation of candidates’ skills.