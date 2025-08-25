Microsoft expands Hyderabad presence, takes up Rs 5.4 crore per month office space

ADVERTISEMENT
Microsoft India (R&D) has secured one of Hyderabad’s biggest office lease transactions of the year, taking up 264,000 sq ft in the city’s financial district, according to a report in The Economic Times.
The global technology major has entered into a fresh five-year lease with managed workspace operator Table Space Technologies, with the contract commencing on 1 July 2025. Details of the deal were outlined in a registered lease document shared by real estate analytics platform Propstack.
The lease covers the third and fourth floors of the Phoenix Centaurus building, with a total chargeable area of 264,000 sq ft. Microsoft will pay a base monthly rent of ₹1.77 crore at ₹67 per sq ft. Factoring in common area maintenance, operating expenses, capital expenditure and management fees, the company’s total monthly outgo amounts to ₹5.4 crore, or ₹204 per sq ft, the document showed.
The agreement also stipulates an annual escalation of 4.8 per cent and includes a security deposit of ₹42.15 crore for the 60-month term.
Table Space Technologies, which acts as the sub-lessor, already holds a registered lease pact with Phoenix Tech Zone, the property’s developer.
For Microsoft, this marks a notable expansion of its Hyderabad operations. The company first established its India Development Centre in the city in 1998, which has since grown into Microsoft’s largest R&D hub outside the United States.
Its existing Gachibowli campus functions as a centre for engineering, artificial intelligence, and cloud innovation. The newly leased premises at Phoenix Centaurus are expected to accommodate additional R&D teams and technology units, further strengthening Microsoft’s presence in India’s tech capital.