Only 38% of Indians see inequality as a serious issue, Ipsos report finds

According to the Ipsos Equalities Index 2025, which surveyed 31 global markets, India stands out for its low concern about inequality. Only 38% of Indians perceive inequality as a serious issue, and a significant 19% — the highest globally — believe it is not an important problem for the country at all.

In most other countries, inequality is viewed as a major concern: 84% in Indonesia, 71% in Türkiye, 71% in Thailand, and 71% in Brazil express high levels of concern. Among the few markets showing similarly low concern were the Netherlands (31%) and Sweden.

India’s comparatively indifferent stance on inequality raises important questions, especially given the opposite trend observed in most of the world.

Furthermore, Indians are among the least supportive globally when it comes to actively promoting equality for all groups within the country. Only 2 in 10 believe that stronger efforts are needed, while a similar proportion feel that India has already done too much in this area.

“The frustration among citizens is understandable,” said Suresh Ramalingam, CEO of Ipsos India. As a fast growing & evolving market, a country of the size of India with such diversity will face challenges of deserving candidates feeling disadvantaged as the government has a duty to uplift the less privileged and ensure that no is left behind. In its pursuit of inclusion, equity, and equality, there could be times where the country disadvantaged deserving candidates through special cut-offs for marginalized and backward classes — occasionally resulting in perceived injustices across various sectors.”

In fact, the system of reservations and quotas has left a lasting impression on the Indian psyche. Only 23% of Indians attribute success to meritocracy and individual effort — one of the lowest across all surveyed markets. Instead, 34% believe success in India is largely driven by factors beyond one’s control. In contrast, belief in meritocracy is significantly higher in countries like Peru (57%), Indonesia (54%), and Sweden (53%).

Citizens favor brands that ensure digital access to all

Across most global markets, including India, there is strong public support for brands that ensure digital access for people with disabilities. This sentiment is especially high in South Africa (94%), Mexico (93%), Colombia (93%), and Chile (93%), and remains widespread among global citizens (86%) and Indians (85%).

“It’s about democratizing access for all, not keeping it exclusive for a few,” said Suresh Ramalingam, CEO of Ipsos India. “The Jio Effect is a prime example — it revolutionized internet accessibility across India, reaching every corner of the country without burdening users financially. It set the gold standard for inclusion, accessibility, and in turn, earned deep respect and loyalty.”