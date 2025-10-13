Government invites applicants for Global Impact Challenges under India-AI Impact Summit 2026; How to apply

Applications for the three flagship Global Impact Challenges, announced by Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw in September 2025, are now open offering total awards worth ₹5.85 Crore. The three initiatives AI for All: Global Impact Challenge, AI by HER: Global Impact Challenge, and YUVAi: Global Youth Challenge aim to identify, nurture, and showcase transformative AI-driven solutions with high potential for social and economic impact. These programmes will provide innovators with mentorship, investor access, and a global platform to scale their ideas. The challenges are live on the official summit website -https://impact.indiaai.gov.in/

The Global Impact Challenges are designed to accelerate inclusive, responsible, and scalable AI innovation. They aim to inspire and support groundbreaking ideas in Artificial Intelligence that can drive positive societal transformation. The selected innovations will be showcased at the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled from February 19–20, 2026, in New Delhi.

What are the three flagship Global Impact Challenges

1) AI for All: Global Impact Challenge

A global call for AI innovations that demonstrate high potential value at scale and address critical national and global needs. The challenge invites deployable AI solutions across key sectors such as Agriculture, Climate & Sustainability, Education, Financial Inclusion, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Urban Infrastructure & Mobility, and a Wildcard/Open Innovation track.

Awards & Support:

Awards of up to INR 2.5 crore for the top 10 winners. 20 finalists (up to two members each) will receive travel support to participate in the India-AI Impact Summit 2026. Access to mentorship, investor connects, compute/cloud credits, and post-Summit accelerator pathways. Eligibility: Open globally to students, researchers, working professionals, companies, and startups with AI solutions that are at pilot stage or ready for scale. Apply here

2) AI by HER: Global Impact Challenge

A dedicated challenge to strengthen the pipeline of women-led AI innovations, organized by the Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP), NITI Aayog, in collaboration with other knowledge partners. Applicants are invited to propose AI solutions that create tangible social impact in areas such as Agriculture, Cybersecurity & Digital Wellbeing, Education, Healthcare, Energy & Climate, and Wildcard/Open Innovation.

Awards & Support:

Awards of up to INR 2.5 crore for the top 10 winners. Up to 30 finalists (up to two members each) will receive travel support to attend the Summit. Virtual bootcamps on Responsible AI, Investor Readiness, and Storytelling. Curated investor engagements for up to 30 high-potential teams. Eligibility: Open globally to women-led teams, student teams, or women-led entities with a working prototype or mature AI solution. Apply here

3) YUVAi: Global Youth Challenge

A youth-first initiative designed to encourage young innovators aged 13–21 years (individuals or teams of up to two) to develop AI solutions for public good. Indicative themes include empowering people and communities, transforming key sectors, and building future-ready infrastructure and smart ecosystems, alongside a Wildcard/Open Innovation category.

Awards & Support:

Total prizes worth INR 85 lakh, including: INR 15 lakh each for the top 3 winners INR 10 lakh each for the next 3 winners 2 special recognition awards of INR 5 lakh each Top 20 participants to receive travel support for Summit participation. 10-day virtual bootcamps, investor showcase opportunities, and a permanent online showcase and compendium publication. Eligibility: Open globally to young innovators aged 13–21 years with working prototypes, POCs, or deployable solutions. Apply here

Timelines and Key Dates

Applications open: October 10, 2025 Last date for submission: October 31, 2025 Virtual bootcamps: November 2025 Finalists announced by: December 31, 2025 Grand showcase: India-AI Impact Summit 2026 (February 16–20 , 2026, New Delhi) How to Apply

Applications for all three Global Impact Challenges can be submitted through the official portal: www.impact.indiaai.gov.in