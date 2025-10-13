Delhi firm grants employees nine-day Diwali break to unplug from work

ADVERTISEMENT
In a rare move highlighting workplace empathy, a Delhi-based public relations firm has announced a nine-day Diwali holiday for all employees, encouraging them to fully disconnect from work emails and embrace the festive season.
The announcement came in a company-wide email from Rajat Grover, founder and CEO of Elite Marque, who urged employees to enjoy the break, rest, share laughter with family, and indulge in sweets. His message combined humour with a strong emphasis on employee well-being.
Employees have welcomed the initiative enthusiastically. One staff member shared on LinkedIn:
“People talk a lot about the workplace and work culture. A genuine workplace culture is characterised by an employer who consistently places the needs and well-being of their employees at the forefront, recognising that a thriving workforce is the foundation for organisational success and innovation.”
The employee further noted that the extended break allowed staff to celebrate Diwali with their families without the pressure of work, praising Grover for promoting a culture that prioritises employee wellness and morale.
“Being employed at an organisation that genuinely values and promotes employee well-being is a true privilege,” she added.
The move comes at a time when corporate India is grappling with strict return-to-office mandates and rising concerns over burnout, making Elite Marque’s gesture stand out as a benchmark for empathetic workplace practices.