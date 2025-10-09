How to move from Gmail to Zoho Mail: A step-by-step migration guide

ADVERTISEMENT
Home Minister Amit Shah’s endorsement of Zoho Mail has given the homegrown email platform a significant visibility boost, positioning it as a serious contender to Google’s Gmail. The Chennai-based service is gaining popularity among users looking for an ad-free, privacy-focused email experience.
Zoho Mail has become particularly appealing to professionals and small businesses, offering support for custom domains, a clean user interface, and robust privacy safeguards. Designed for both individuals and organisations, the service provides access through web, mobile, and IMAP/SMTP, along with integrated contacts, calendar, and collaboration tools as part of the Zoho Workplace suite.
For those considering a switch, the transition from Gmail to Zoho Mail is relatively straightforward. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help users migrate seamlessly without losing any important data.
How to Switch from Gmail to Zoho Mail
1. Create a Zoho Mail Account: Visit Zoho Mail and sign up for a suitable plan. For users with a custom domain, select a business or workplace plan to add and verify the domain and create user accounts.
2. Enable IMAP in Gmail: Log into Gmail, go to Settings > See all settings > Forwarding and POP/IMAP, and enable IMAP. This allows Zoho Mail to access and retrieve your Gmail data.
3. Import Data to Zoho Mail: In Zoho Mail, open Settings > Import/Export, and use the Migration Wizard to import your emails, folders, and contacts directly from Gmail.
4. Set Up Email Forwarding: To ensure new emails reach your Zoho inbox, go to Gmail settings and configure email forwarding to your Zoho Mail address.
