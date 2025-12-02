Government says Sanchar Saathi mandate aims to curb fake handsets and cyber fraud

The directive was issued on 28 November to handset manufacturers and importers under the provisions of the Telecom Cyber Security Act.

The Union Ministry of Communications has stated that the Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) directive mandating the pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi app on all mobile handsets is intended to protect consumers from counterfeit devices and make it easier to report suspected misuse of telecom resources. The directive, issued on 28 November to handset manufacturers and importers under the provisions of the Telecom Cyber Security Act, is positioned by the government as a measure to enhance digital safety and strengthen the Sanchar Saathi programme.

In its press communication, the ministry said the mandate is aimed at verifying the authenticity of mobile phones sold in India, while also ensuring the platform is used effectively to counter cyber fraud and prevent the exploitation of telecom infrastructure.

.@DoT_India issues directions for pre-installation of Sanchar Saathi App in mobile handsets to verify the genuineness of mobile handsets



Pre-installed App must be Visible, Functional, and Enabled for users at first setup



Manufacturers must ensure the App is easily accessible… — PIB India (@PIB_India) December 1, 2025

According to the ministry’s note issued on 1 December, the DoT has outlined a three-point compliance requirement for manufacturers and importers. First, the Sanchar Saathi mobile application must be pre-installed on all handsets manufactured or imported for the Indian market. Second, the app must be easily visible and accessible at first use or during device setup, with its functionality left fully intact and not subject to restriction. Third, for devices already manufactured and currently in sales channels, the companies are expected to push the app through software updates wherever possible.

The directive requires implementation to be completed within 90 days, with compliance reports to be submitted within 120 days. The government reiterated that the Sanchar Saathi initiative is a key programme designed to curb cyber-enabled fraud and ensure stronger telecom cyber security across the country.

First Published on Dec 2, 2025 3:39 PM