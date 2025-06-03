India champions inclusive digital future at 11th BRICS Communications Meet

India reaffirmed its commitment to building an inclusive, sustainable and future-ready digital ecosystem at the 11th BRICS Communications Ministers’ Meeting, hosted by Brazil under the theme of Universal and Meaningful Connectivity, Space Sustainability, Environmental Sustainability and the Digital Ecosystem.

Delivering India’s national statement, Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, spotlighted India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) as a global model for equitable and transformative digital governance. He credited the country’s exponential digital growth to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling India’s DPI "a catalyst for financial inclusion, good governance and digital innovation".

Dr. Sekhar highlighted the transformative impact of flagship initiatives like Aadhaar, which has empowered over 950 million citizens with secure digital identity and Unified Payments Interface (UPI), now accounting for 46% of global digital transactions. He urged BRICS nations to collaborate in harnessing such digital infrastructure for inclusive growth and to counter monopolistic practices.

The Minister also cited India's vibrant startup ecosystem, progressive digital laws like the Telecommunications Act and Data Protection Act, and citizen-focused initiatives like Sanchar Saathi, which combats telecom fraud.

On space sustainability, Dr. Sekhar stressed that space is now core to digital infrastructure. He noted India’s policy reforms, including streamlined SATCOM regulations and licensing for mobile and IoT satellite services, while urging BRICS to collaborate on issues like orbital equity and space traffic management.

Addressing environmental sustainability, Dr. Sekhar sounded the alarm on rising e-waste, citing projections from the Global E-Waste Monitor that estimate 82 billion kg of e-waste by 2030. He outlined India’s leadership through initiatives such as the Green Development Pact (G20) and the Panchamrit climate commitments (COP-26), encouraging BRICS countries to adopt circular economy models and green ICT infrastructure.