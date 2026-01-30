Tourism ministry flags influencer misinformation risks, rules out direct monitoring

The Union Ministry of Tourism has acknowledged growing concerns over misleading travel content circulated by social media influencers, particularly content that promotes ecologically sensitive or restricted destinations, but has indicated that direct regulation of such material remains challenging given the scale of digital platforms.

Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, the Ministry stated that while it has taken note of the surge in influencer-driven tourism content across social and digital media, monitoring or regulating individual creators is not feasible due to the vast number of users and platforms involved.

The reply comes amid increasing scrutiny of influencers accused of spreading misinformation related to travel safety, environmental impact, and access to restricted locations, often resulting in overcrowding and ecological damage.

The question, raised by Rajya Sabha MP Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, sought clarity on how the government plans to address misleading travel promotions, verify the authenticity and safety of influencer content, and counter unethical tourism promotion online. It also asked why no certification or code of conduct has been proposed so far for content creators who influence public travel behaviour.

In its response, the Ministry said it does not currently have a dedicated mechanism to verify influencer-led travel promotions, as such content is user-generated and disseminated independently on private digital platforms. The government also indicated that it does not actively monitor influencer activity, underscoring the limitations of oversight in an ecosystem dominated by decentralised content creation.

Policy experts note that the absence of a formal framework has come under sharper focus as influencer-led narratives increasingly shape travel decisions, sometimes encouraging risky behaviour or travel to environmentally fragile zones. Viral videos and reels showcasing offbeat destinations have, in several instances, been criticised for downplaying legal restrictions or safety risks, prompting calls for greater accountability from both creators and platforms.

While the Ministry has not proposed a certification system or code of conduct for travel influencers, it reiterated that its role is limited to promoting verified and responsible tourism information through official channels. The government currently relies on its Incredible India Digital Platform (IIDP) and official social media handles to disseminate accurate travel advisories, destination details, and policy updates

The response suggests that, for now, responsibility for regulating misleading tourism content largely rests with digital platforms themselves, rather than sector-specific ministries. However, with influencer marketing becoming a key driver of tourism demand, industry stakeholders believe the issue is likely to see increased policy attention.

As misinformation on social media comes under broader regulatory scrutiny across sectors, tourism content may emerge as a key area of concern, particularly where public safety and environmental sustainability are involved. The government’s acknowledgment of the problem, even while highlighting regulatory constraints, signals that influencer-driven tourism is now firmly on the policy radar.

First Published on January 30, 2026, 10:16:12 IST