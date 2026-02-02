Jensen Huang calls OpenAI rift report ‘nonsense,’ defends Nvidia’s $100 billion plan

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has rejected claims of growing friction between his company and OpenAI, calling recent reports suggesting a pullback in Nvidia’s investment plans unfounded.

Huang’s comments follow a report published by The Wall Street Journal late Friday that suggested Nvidia was reconsidering the scale of its financial and infrastructure commitment to OpenAI. The two companies had announced plans in September for Nvidia to invest up to $100 billion and help build roughly 10 gigawatts of computing infrastructure to support OpenAI’s rapidly expanding AI workloads.

According to the report, Huang has recently emphasized that the agreement was nonbinding and has privately raised concerns about OpenAI’s business strategy, as well as increasing competition from rivals such as Anthropic and Google. The Journal also reported that Nvidia and OpenAI are reassessing the scope of their partnership, with discussions shifting toward a smaller equity investment amounting to tens of billions of dollars rather than the originally outlined figure.

An OpenAI spokesperson told the Journal that the two companies remain engaged, describing Nvidia as a foundational partner whose technology continues to power OpenAI’s systems and future scaling plans.

Huang directly addressed the speculation during a visit to Taipei, according to Bloomberg, where he was asked about the report by journalists. He dismissed suggestions of a breakdown in relations, saying Nvidia would take part in OpenAI’s latest funding round and describing the investment as highly attractive.

“We will definitely participate,” Huang said, adding that Nvidia plans to commit significant capital. He also praised OpenAI’s impact, describing the company as one of the most influential players shaping the future of artificial intelligence.

The remarks signal Nvidia’s intent to maintain close ties with OpenAI at a time when competition among AI model developers is intensifying and demand for advanced computing infrastructure continues to surge. As the leading supplier of AI chips, Nvidia remains deeply embedded across the generative AI ecosystem, supporting not only OpenAI but also many of its competitors.

While the exact size and structure of Nvidia’s future investment in OpenAI remain unclear, Huang’s comments suggest that reports of a serious rift between the two companies may be overstated, even as both sides revisit the financial contours of their partnership.

First Published on February 2, 2026, 09:31:47 IST