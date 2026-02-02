ChatGPT ads enter limited beta with $200,000 minimum spend

OpenAI has started testing advertising on ChatGPT, asking a select group of advertisers to commit at least $200,000 to participate in an early-stage beta, the company confirmed to ADWEEK.

The advertising trial is intentionally limited in scope, reflecting OpenAI’s cautious approach to introducing commercial messaging within its flagship AI product. According to an OpenAI spokesperson, the small-scale rollout is designed to help the company evaluate which types of ads are genuinely useful or relevant to users, rather than disruptive.

OpenAI said it plans to expand ad formats and buying options over time, once it gains a clearer understanding of how advertising can be integrated in a way that enhances, rather than detracts from, the user experience. The company declined to share details about what future ad formats might look like or when a broader rollout could occur.

As part of the beta, advertisers are being asked to make substantial upfront commitments. Four advertisers represented by search intelligence platform Adthena were approached with minimum spends of around $250,000, according to people familiar with the outreach.

The move marks a significant step in OpenAI’s monetisation strategy as ChatGPT continues to scale globally. While the company has relied largely on subscriptions and enterprise licensing so far, advertising could open a new revenue stream, albeit one that carries reputational risk if poorly executed.

By keeping the beta small and controlled, OpenAI appears to be testing not just ad performance, but user tolerance and trust. The company has previously emphasized the importance of avoiding intrusive advertising and maintaining the perceived neutrality of ChatGPT’s responses.

The outcome of this early test is likely to shape how, or whether, advertising becomes a larger part of ChatGPT’s business model. For now, access remains limited, budgets are high, and OpenAI is signaling that any broader ad rollout will be gradual and carefully managed.

First Published on February 2, 2026, 10:44:56 IST