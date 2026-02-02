Zee Entertainment appoints Sandeep Mehrotra as COO, Ad Revenue

Mehrotra will be responsible of further enhancing advertisement revenue and building scale with a sharp focus on delivering meaningful value to the advertisers. He will play a crucial role in strategizing, innovating, planning and driving revenue across the linear and digital business.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (‘Z’), has appointed Sandeep Mehrotra as Chief Operating Officer – Advertisement Revenue, with effect from 3rd February 2026.

In this role, Mehrotra will be responsible for maximizing the advertisement revenue generation capabilities of the company by leveraging the convergence between the linear and digital business. He will be based at the Company’s headquarters in Mumbai and will report into the Chief Executive Officer, Punit Goenka.

Mehrotra comes with vast experience in driving large-scale P&L, multi-portfolio monetization and enterprise growth across complex, consumer-facing businesses.

Laxmi Shetty will continue to lead the advertisement revenue vertical as Head - Advertisement Revenue, Broadcast & Digital, with a firm focus on further boosting advertisement revenue under Mehrotra’s guidance.

Speaking on this development, Goenka, CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, said, "The evolving entertainment landscape demands sharper monetisation strategies that are outcome-driven and platform agnostic. As we sharpen our revenue generation capabilities to build sustained growth for the future, we are also taking strategic steps to enhance our bench strength with experienced leaders. I am glad to welcome Sandeep, whose deep understanding of the advertiser ecosystem and expertise to build integrated monetisation frameworks across linear and digital segments, will play a pivotal role in driving sustainable and diversified growth for the Company. I look forward to working with Sandeep and team closely, to build a stronger and converged revenue generation model in line with our long-term ambitions.”

Mehrotra said, “I am pleased to join ‘Z’ at this pertinent juncture, as the Company builds a robust monetization engine for the future. The long-term aspirations of the Company present a unique opportunity to drive higher engagement with advertisers and deliver meaningful value. ‘Z’ has a robust presence across the linear and digital segments, and I look forward to leveraging these strengths to shape a furthermore integrated and scalable advertisement revenue ecosystem for the future.”

During his career, he has transformed traditional sales models into client-centric, outcome-driven commercial engines, delivering exceptional revenue performance, market-leading efficiency and sustained profitability.

Mehrotra was previously associated with Culver Max Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. (formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India) as the Head of Advertisement Sales - Network Channels.

First Published on February 2, 2026, 09:43:11 IST