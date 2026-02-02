Storyboard18 Extends Deadline as It Assembles India’s Most Prestigious Creative Award Jury

Enter your best work at the Storyboard18 Awards For Creativity. Be counted among India’s most progressive creative voices.

As creativity in advertising, marketing and brand building is reshaped by technology, data and artificial intelligence, the question of who defines excellence has taken on renewed importance. Reflecting both the scale of work emerging across the industry and the ambition of its inaugural edition, Storyboard18 has extended the entry deadline for the Storyboard18 Awards for Creativity to February 15, alongside unveiling a Grand Jury that ranks among the most distinguished in the country’s creative awards history.

The Storyboard18 Awards for Creativity were conceived to reflect the realities of modern brand communication—where ideas travel across platforms, are shaped by algorithms and are judged instantly by audiences. The awards span categories covering brand film and storytelling, integrated campaigns, digital and social innovation, purpose-driven creativity, design and visual craft, creative effectiveness, and next-generation formats including AI, gaming and creator collaborations. Together, they aim to recognise work that combines cultural relevance with strategic and business impact.

Entries now close on February 15. Enter the Storyboard18 Awards for Creativity

What sets the platform apart is the composition of its Grand Jury—a rare convergence of leaders from public policy, global marketing, advertising, entrepreneurship, finance and cultural commentary.

A Jury That Mirrors the Modern Creative Economy

The jury includes Amitabh Kant, the force behind the Incredible India campaign and a central figure in shaping India’s economic and policy narrative, bringing a nation-branding and public-impact perspective.

Praveen Someshwar, CEO of Diageo India, represents large-scale brand leadership at the intersection of marketing, regulation and consumer culture.

Creative storytelling at its most influential is reflected in Prasoon Joshi, Chairman of Omnicom Advertising India, whose work spans iconic advertising as well as poetry and cinema.

Cultural interpretation and strategic commentary are represented by Suhel Seth and Santosh Desai, two of India’s most widely followed voices on brands, society and public discourse.

From the FMCG world, Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director of Perfetti Van Melle India, brings experience in sustaining mass-market brands through consistent, culturally attuned creativity, while Anil Viswanathan, Vice President of Marketing for Mondelez North and Western Europe, adds a global lens shaped by award-winning brand building in India and Europe.

The startup and digital-first economy finds representation in Shantanu Deshpande, co-founder of Bombay Shaving Company, whose work reflects how modern brands are built in public through content, community and founder-led storytelling.

Adding a sharp business and consumer perspective is Radhika Gupta, CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, underscoring the growing role of narrative, trust and clarity in financial services.

Completing the panel is Raja Rajamannar, Senior Fellow at Mastercard, one of the world’s most influential marketing thinkers, whose work has examined the intersection of creativity, technology, data and human connection at global scale.

Entries now close on February 15. Enter the Storyboard18 Awards for Creativity

Why This Jury Matters Now

In an AI- and tech-powered age, creativity is no longer judged by craft alone. It is evaluated by its ability to scale responsibly, remain culturally fluent, leverage technology intelligently and deliver real outcomes for business, boards and brands. The Storyboard18 Awards for Creativity have built their evaluation framework around these tensions, and the jury reflects that ambition.

The extension of the entry deadline to February 15 acknowledges both the volume and diversity of work being produced across agencies, brands, startups and creator ecosystems. It offers a wider window for participants to submit work that defined their year—and to have it reviewed by a jury whose collective experience spans boardrooms, policy corridors, cultural institutions and global markets.

As the industry navigates rapid change, the Storyboard18 Awards for Creativity position themselves not just as a celebration, but as a benchmark. With one of the most prestigious juries assembled for a creative awards platform in India, and an extended deadline inviting broader participation, the message is clear: this is the stage for work that understands where creativity is headed next.

Entries now close on February 15. Enter the Storyboard18 Awards for Creativity

First Published on February 2, 2026, 09:16:53 IST