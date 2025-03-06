MeitY to launch AI dataset platform and GPU access portal to boost AI development

ADVERTISEMENT
To support the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in India, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will launch AI Kosha, a non-personal data platform, on 6th March. The India Datasets Platform, a key pillar of the ₹10,738-crore IndiaAI Mission, aims to make high-quality, non-personal datasets more accessible to entrepreneurs and startups. These datasets are crucial for developing AI technologies, including foundational models. The platform has been in development for several months and has already undergone internal testing within various government agencies to ensure its efficiency.
Alongside AI Kosha, MeitY will also introduce the IndiaAI Compute Portal, which will allow startups and researchers to access high-performance graphics processing units (GPUs) acquired under the IndiaAI Mission. Of the 18,693 GPUs allocated, 12,896 are Nvidia H100 GPUs, while 1,480 are Nvidia H200 GPUs. The remaining units include high-performance AI chips from AMD, Intel, and AWS. To ensure seamless integration, the government is working closely with GPU providers to establish API linkages, which will facilitate connectivity between the service providers and the portal.
The launch of the GPU access portal and the IndiaAI Datasets Platform has been highly anticipated by the industry, as these initiatives are expected to significantly accelerate AI research and development in India. Alongside these announcements, the government will also unveil the top 30 applications from the IndiaAI Innovation Challenge, introduce an AI Competency Framework for public sector officials, and launch the IndiaAI Startups Acceleration Programme in collaboration with Station F. Additionally, MeitY will present the IGoT-AI recommendation engine for the iGOT platform, aimed at enhancing AI-driven decision-making in governance.
With these efforts, the IndiaAI Mission aims to strengthen India’s AI ecosystem, making AI development more accessible and efficient for startups and researchers. By improving access to quality datasets and advanced computing power, these initiatives are set to play a vital role in positioning India as a global leader in artificial intelligence.