Why Indian Brands Sound Foreign: Naming, Design and Global Presence Blur Consumer Perception

ADVERTISEMENT
Several homegrown Indian brands continue to be widely perceived as international labels, a confusion that stems largely from their foreign-sounding names, premium visual identity and strong overseas presence. As Indian companies sharpen their branding and expand globally, the line between domestic and international labels has become increasingly blurred for consumers.
The trend spans fashion, beauty, beverages, wellness and even automotive brands. Many of these companies were built with a global-facing approach from the outset, and their styling mirrors international design norms, which often adds to the perception.
Also read: OpenAI at 10: A history of the ChatGPT-maker, how it remade an industry - and the questions it left behind
Why Consumers Often Assume These Brands Are Foreign
Unlike earlier decades when brand identity was more straightforward, today’s Indian labels are designed to compete with global players. Based on publicly available branding and business histories, three factors commonly contribute to the confusion:
Also read: EXPLAINED: How AI platforms are building the next big advertising economy
Indian Brands Commonly Mistaken as International
Royal Enfield
Now fully owned by Eicher Motors in India, the brand retains its British-era identity and styling, which often leads consumers to misread its origin.
Himalaya
Headquartered in Bengaluru, the wellness brand is sold in numerous countries, contributing to the perception of it being an overseas herbal label.
Allen Solly, Louis Philippe & Peter England
These labels, part of Aditya Birla Fashion, are often assumed to be European due to their naming conventions and premium positioning.
Monte Carlo
Despite its Alpine name, Monte Carlo is an Indian winter-wear brand from the Nahar Group in Ludhiana.
Da Milano
The Delhi-based leather goods brand is frequently mistaken for an Italian luxury house because of its branding and store design.
Flying Machine
Launched by Arvind Mills, Flying Machine is India’s first homegrown denim brand and is often presumed to be American.
Lakmé
Founded by the Tata Group and now part of HUL, the brand’s French-inspired name often leads to the assumption that it originates in Europe.
Paper Boat
Produced by Bengaluru-based Hector Beverages, its clean, international-grade packaging often masks its Indian origin.
WOW Skin Science
The contemporary, ingredient-focused branding has led many to believe the company is based in the US or Europe.
Understanding Why Brand Origin Gets Blurred
In a globalised marketplace, Indian brands now compete directly with foreign labels and adopt design choices that resonate internationally. As a result, origin is no longer immediately apparent from a brand’s name, packaging or store experience.
For consumers who wish to verify a brand’s roots, the following checks can be helpful: