Why Indian Brands Sound Foreign: Naming, Design and Global Presence Blur Consumer Perception

Several homegrown Indian brands continue to be widely perceived as international labels, a confusion that stems largely from their foreign-sounding names, premium visual identity and strong overseas presence. As Indian companies sharpen their branding and expand globally, the line between domestic and international labels has become increasingly blurred for consumers.

The trend spans fashion, beauty, beverages, wellness and even automotive brands. Many of these companies were built with a global-facing approach from the outset, and their styling mirrors international design norms, which often adds to the perception.

Why Consumers Often Assume These Brands Are Foreign

Unlike earlier decades when brand identity was more straightforward, today’s Indian labels are designed to compete with global players. Based on publicly available branding and business histories, three factors commonly contribute to the confusion:

Foreign-Sounding Brand Names

International-Style Packaging and Aesthetics

Global Business Footprint

Brands such as Allen Solly, Louis Philippe, Peter England, Monte Carlo and Da Milano use names that resemble European or American labels, leading to the assumption that they originate abroad.New-age brands including Paper Boat and WOW Skin Science adopt global minimalist design trends, making them appear similar to international counterparts.Companies like Royal Enfield and Himalaya operate in multiple international markets, strengthening the belief that they are foreign brands.

Indian Brands Commonly Mistaken as International

Royal Enfield

Now fully owned by Eicher Motors in India, the brand retains its British-era identity and styling, which often leads consumers to misread its origin.

Himalaya

Headquartered in Bengaluru, the wellness brand is sold in numerous countries, contributing to the perception of it being an overseas herbal label.

Allen Solly, Louis Philippe & Peter England

These labels, part of Aditya Birla Fashion, are often assumed to be European due to their naming conventions and premium positioning.

Monte Carlo

Despite its Alpine name, Monte Carlo is an Indian winter-wear brand from the Nahar Group in Ludhiana.

Da Milano

The Delhi-based leather goods brand is frequently mistaken for an Italian luxury house because of its branding and store design.

Flying Machine

Launched by Arvind Mills, Flying Machine is India’s first homegrown denim brand and is often presumed to be American.

Lakmé

Founded by the Tata Group and now part of HUL, the brand’s French-inspired name often leads to the assumption that it originates in Europe.

Paper Boat

Produced by Bengaluru-based Hector Beverages, its clean, international-grade packaging often masks its Indian origin.

WOW Skin Science

The contemporary, ingredient-focused branding has led many to believe the company is based in the US or Europe.

Understanding Why Brand Origin Gets Blurred

In a globalised marketplace, Indian brands now compete directly with foreign labels and adopt design choices that resonate internationally. As a result, origin is no longer immediately apparent from a brand’s name, packaging or store experience.

For consumers who wish to verify a brand’s roots, the following checks can be helpful:

Parent company details listed on official websites or product labels

Manufacturing address, typically printed on packaging

Corporate filings for companies that are publicly listed

Trademark registration information, which usually notes place of origin

First Published on Dec 13, 2025 9:04 AM

The increasing number of Indian brands mistaken as foreign also reflects how domestic companies are reinventing themselves, moving away from traditional branding and adopting global design norms that enable them to compete on a wider stage.