IndiGo appoints external aviation expert to review recent operational disruption

IndiGo has appointed U.S.-based Chief Aviation Advisors LLC to carry out an independent review of the recent operational disruption that affected the airline, marking a significant step by the board to assess what went wrong and identify areas for improvement.

In a disclosure to stock exchanges dated December 12, the airline said the board had cleared the engagement of Chief Aviation Advisors, led by veteran aviation specialist Captain John Illson, to conduct a comprehensive assessment and root-cause analysis. Illson, who has more than 40 years of experience across global aviation bodies including the FAA, ICAO and IATA, will lead the external review. IndiGo noted that his background in safety oversight, aviation strategy and next-generation aircraft technologies positioned him to offer an impartial evaluation of the disruption and the underlying factors that contributed to it.

The airline said the move follows recommendations from the Crisis Management Group (CMG), which had been constituted by the board to examine the operational breakdown. After reviewing preliminary information, the CMG advised the company to commission an independent expert review to ensure a thorough and credible assessment. With the board’s approval, the evaluation will begin shortly, and the findings will be submitted directly to IndiGo’s board once the review is completed.

The disclosure, signed by company secretary and chief compliance officer Neerja Sharma, added that the press statement detailing the appointment has also been published on the airline’s website.

IndiGo said the external review aims not only to pinpoint the causes of the disruption but also to highlight opportunities for strengthening operations. The airline has not disclosed the timeline for the completion of the report, but confirmed that the expert will begin work “at the earliest.”

