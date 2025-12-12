ICC and JioStar reaffirm media rights deal amid speculation

ICC and JioStar described themselves as long-term commercial partners who maintain “regular communication on operational, commercial and strategic matters” aimed at expanding the sport’s reach.

The International Cricket Council and JioStar moved on Friday to quell speculation surrounding the future of their media rights partnership in India, issuing a joint statement that underscored the stability of the agreement and dismissed recent reports suggesting otherwise.

In the statement, the two organisations said that “recent media reports concerning the status of the ICC’s media rights agreement in India… do not reflect the position of either organisation.” They added that the existing arrangement “remains fully in force,” and that JioStar continues to serve as the ICC’s official media rights partner in the country.

“Any suggestion that JioStar has withdrawn from the agreement is incorrect,” the statement said, noting that the broadcaster “is fully committed to honour its contractual obligations in letter and spirit.”

The clarification comes as speculation in the industry has intensified ahead of a slate of high-profile ICC events. Both organisations stressed that preparations for upcoming tournaments — including the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, one of cricket’s most-watched global spectacles — are proceeding as planned. They emphasised that there has been “no impact on viewers, advertisers, or industry partners.”

Their joint message was intended to reassure the market that the relationship remains intact and that fans will continue to receive “uninterrupted, world-class coverage” of premier cricket events.

