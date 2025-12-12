Govt flags data-leaking websites, tells VPN providers, platforms to act

Govt urges VPN services and digital intermediaries to make 'reasonable efforts' to prevent access to such sites misrepresenting their employment history.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has flagged concerns over several websites that are allegedly leaking personal information of Indian users, including names, mobile numbers and residential addresses.

In an advisory issued on Friday, the government identified platforms such as “proxyearth.org”, “leakdata.org”, and other similar websites, stating they are operating in violation of Indian law and pose a significant risk to user safety. These sites allow public access to personal data without user authorisation, MeitY said.

The ministry also warned that these platforms may still be accessible through virtual private network (VPN) services, increasing the possibility of continued misuse of personal information.

MeitY reminded intermediaries of their due diligence obligations under the IT Act, 2000 and the IT Rules, 2021, which prohibit hosting or allowing the transmission of information belonging to another person without rights or authorisation. Such data sharing, the ministry said, not only violates privacy but can also impact public order, state security, and the sovereignty and integrity of India.

The government has directed intermediaries and VPN service providers to take “immediate and effective action” to ensure that no user is allowed to host, publish, store, update or share personal information of others without lawful rights. They have also been asked to block or restrict access to platforms like proxyearth.org, leakdata.org and other websites facilitating unlawful data disclosure.

MeitY further urged VPN services and digital intermediaries to make “reasonable efforts” to prevent access to such sites in order to safeguard Indian users online.

First Published on Dec 12, 2025 3:50 PM