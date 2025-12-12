Meta India appoints Aman Jain as head of public policy, to take charge in 2026

Meta India on Friday announced the appointment of Aman Jain as its new Head of Public Policy, at a time when the country is witnessing rapid growth in AI adoption, emerging technologies and the creator economy. Jain previously served as Public Policy Director at Amazon.

He succeeds Shivnath Thukral, who left Meta in June to join fintech major PhonePe. Jain is expected to take charge in early 2026 and will report directly to Simon Milner, Vice President of Policy for Asia Pacific (APAC).

In his new role, Jain will oversee policy strategy and government engagements for Meta's family of apps--Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp.

Jain’s career spans more than seven years at Google across multiple policy and strategy roles. He also served as an advisor to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports between 2013 and 2014.

The appointment follows Meta’s leadership restructuring in India. In June, the company named Arun Srinivas as its Managing Director and Head of India operations.

First Published on Dec 12, 2025 3:14 PM