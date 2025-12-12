Celebrities filing personality-rights pleas: How Gavaskar, Salman Khan and others are seeking legal protection

As the use of artificial intelligence, deepfakes, impersonation apps and unlicensed merchandising accelerates, a growing number of Indian public figures are approaching courts to secure what are commonly known as personality rights. These rights allow an individual—especially one with public recognition, to retain control over how their name, image, voice, likeness and other identifiable personal attributes are used, particularly for commercial gain.

In India, personality rights do not flow from a specific statute. Instead, courts derive them from a mix of privacy, passing off, defamation and intellectual-property principles. Over the past few years, the Delhi High Court has increasingly been asked to intervene as instances of misuse, ranging from AI-generated videos to unauthorised product endorsements, have begun to multiply. For celebrities, the concern is twofold: loss of commercial value and the risk of reputational damage from content that appears authentic but is created without consent.

The surge in deepfake technology has further intensified the debate. Several recent petitions highlight fears that an individual’s persona could be manipulated for political messaging, objectionable content, advertising or financial scams. Interim orders in many cases have expanded the scope of protection, often directing platforms, unknown persons and intermediaries to prevent the circulation of infringing content.

Public figures who have filed pleas for personality-rights protection

Sunil Gavaskar- The former India captain recently moved the Delhi High Court seeking safeguards against unauthorised commercial use of his name, likeness and persona, including AI-generated content that could imitate his voice or image.

Salman Khan- The actor has approached the Delhi High Court to restrain misuse of his identity on social media channels, AI platforms, and e-commerce websites selling products using his name or image without licence.

Shilpa Shetty – Filed a plea seeking a permanent injunction against the unauthorised use of her name and images by various websites and apps, including platforms using her likeness for weight-loss endorsements and promotional content without permission.

Abhishek Bachchan- Filed a plea before the Delhi High Court seeking protection for his personality rights, citing unapproved use of his name, photographs, voice and video clips across digital platforms and merchandise.

Hrithik Roshan- Sought court intervention to prevent the misappropriation of his identity for promotional activities or digital content, arguing that unauthorised usage dilutes his commercial and personal reputation.

Jr NTR (Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr.)- Approached the Delhi High Court seeking comprehensive protection over his persona amid rising instances of videos and online posts mimicking his likeness.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan- Secured protection from the Delhi High Court against misuse of her name, image and AI-generated videos, particularly those capable of being circulated virally on social media.

Anil Kapoor- Filed a petition highlighting unauthorised use of his voice, catchphrases, signature mannerisms and images. The court granted significant protection, directing removal of infringing content.

Jackie Shroff- Sought legal remedies to stop misappropriation of his persona on apps and platforms using his name and image for engagement and monetisation without permission.

Kumar Sanu- Moved the court seeking relief from unlicensed exploitation of his identity, including AI-generated voice models imitating his singing style.

Asha Bhosle- Received court protection against misuse of her name and image, especially on digital platforms where her identity was being used without consent.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar- The spiritual leader secured personality-rights protection from the Delhi High Court to prevent the spread of AI-generated content and impersonation videos.

Amitabh Bachchan- In one of the earliest and most influential cases, the court restrained various parties from using his name, image, voice or likeness without approval, laying groundwork for subsequent personality-rights jurisprudence.

Ratan Tata - Courts have recognised and protected the use of his name and image, especially where they were being used commercially without authorisation.

The rapid expansion of AI-driven content creation and digital commerce has made personality-rights litigation increasingly common. While India still lacks a dedicated statute, courts are expanding the scope of protection, signalling that an individual’s persona, especially a public figure’s, cannot be commercially exploited without explicit consent. As technology evolves, the legal framework around identity, likeness and digital impersonation is expected to become even more central to public-figure rights in the country.

First Published on Dec 12, 2025 10:22 PM