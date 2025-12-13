2026: The year when AI driven threat analysts become mainstream in IT services, GCCs, BFSI

By 2026, organisations will hire fewer people overall but pay significantly more for those who can work effectively with AI.

By 2026, India’s job market will hit a very different equilibrium. AI fluency will no longer be a premium skill, but a baseline requirement across the fastest growing sectors. Traditional IT and engineering roles will continue to exist, but the centre of gravity will shift decisively toward AI-native, automation-first, and agentic-workflow led job design. Companies are re-architecting their teams, rewriting role definitions, and restructuring hiring plans with one unifying principle: fewer people, but sharper, AI-fluent ones who can build, collaborate with, supervise, or integrate intelligent systems at scale.

AI fluency becomes the new hiring filter

Kapil Joshi, CEO of IT Staffing at Quess Corp, points out that the shift is already visible in the data. Around 50 percent of tech roles today mention AI skills, and those that demand explicit AI capabilities already command a 28 percent salary premium. This is the early indicator of how sharply hiring will skew toward people who can work deeply with AI systems rather than simply be familiar with them.

By early 2025, the pattern had become unmissable. Between 16 and 20 percent of AI job postings in India explicitly asked for advanced skills like prompt engineering, model evaluation, or RLHF. Another 18 to 22 percent of Data Engineering roles referenced vector databases and orchestration tools, the backbone of GenAI pipelines. Even Cloud Engineering saw a shift, with over 16 percent of roles requiring GPU orchestration and LLM stack integration.

Semiconductors show an even more aggressive turn. Half of all Verification roles now mandate UVM plus ML driven coverage closure. Nearly 50 percent of new global SoC programs embed on chip AI accelerators, requiring engineers to understand the full AI stack rather than operate in narrow silos.

Taken together, these signals point to a clear outcome for 2026. Joshi estimates that 20 to 30 percent of all new roles next year will require true AI fluency, not just surface level awareness. Among high growth technical roles, this share could rise to 40 percent as companies scale GenAI from pilots to enterprise wide production.

New AI-native roles move from niche to mainstream

Enterprises are no longer experimenting with AI. They are industrialising it. According to Quess, demand for AI and Data hiring grew 38 to 45 percent year on year, pushing companies to hire beyond traditional data scientists and analysts. In 2026, the core roles powering AI deployments will look very different.

MLOps Engineers, LLMOps Specialists, Full Stack ML Engineers, RAG Pipeline Engineers, and Prompt Engineers form the emerging backbone of day to day AI work. They manage the reliability, security, and speed of GenAI systems as they scale across thousands of internal workflows.

Simultaneously, AI Governance Leads, AI Risk and Compliance Engineers, and AI Product Managers will rise sharply. Their growth is being shaped by the regulatory environment in India and globally, and by the urgent need to build responsible AI into product design from the start.

The biggest shift, however, will be the mainstreaming of sector-specific AI roles. AI driven threat analysts in cybersecurity, autonomous systems engineers in defence tech, and vector data engineers building LLM ready pipelines are set to become standard across IT services, GCCs, BFSI, and semiconductors by FY26. These roles are built on domain expertise layered with deep AI fluency, and will form the new hybrid talent segment driving competitive advantage.

Notably, entry-level AI roles will also expand as companies operationalise human in the loop systems. AI Trainers, Data Annotators, and AI Quality Analysts will create a fresh pipeline of early career talent feeding into AI operations and governance.

Hiring volumes shrink but salary premiums soar

GenAI adoption will fundamentally reset how companies think about team structure. By 2026, organisations will hire fewer people overall but pay significantly more for those who can work effectively with AI. Routine, rules-based and documentation heavy tasks are already being automated away. Companies are signalling a 10 to 18 percent drop in junior and operational hiring, especially in entry-level IT, shared services, basic design and content, L1 support, and HR ops.

But while the bottom of the pyramid shrinks, the top expands fast. GenAI-specific roles grew 178 percent year on year as per Quess’s AI Skill Trend report. Companies are building lean, expensive, high impact teams. A 50 member operational group is being redesigned into a 20 member AI-led unit with two to four times the output.

This shift changes compensation structures too. AI fluent professionals earn 40 to 70 percent premiums, and GenAI engineers often receive 1.5 to 2.5 times the compensation of traditional tech talent. The message from the market is simple: volume is out, AI fluency is in.

Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities become the new hiring hubs

The geography of hiring is changing as sharply as the skills mix. Balasubramanian A, Senior Vice President at TeamLease Services, says Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities will drive a disproportionate share of hiring growth in 2026. This is part of a structural decoupling of work from mega cities.

Global Capability Centres are leading the shift. They retain strategic leadership cores in metros but move execution to Vadodara, Indore, Jaipur, Coimbatore and similar hubs. The reason is simple: 15 to 20 percent talent cost advantage and 30 to 40 percent lower real estate costs.

Alongside this, infrastructure-led hiring is surging. UDAN airports, new metro networks in cities like Surat and Lucknow, and logistics corridors are creating new construction and transport roles. A post-pandemic hometown preference trend is reinforcing the shift, as talent chooses stability and cost of living benefits over metro stress.

Macroeconomic risks rise but domestic demand keeps hiring resilient

The 2026 outlook remains positive but not without headwinds. AI disruption is actively eroding demand for routine roles. Geopolitical tensions and tariff related uncertainty add further pressure, especially with South Asia’s growth projected to slow to 5.8 percent in 2026.

Despite these risks, domestic consumption and strategic capability sectors remain the safest hiring anchors. India’s Q2 FY25 GDP grew 8.2 percent year on year, powered by strong private consumption. Even if manufacturing exports soften, domestic demand offers a cushion for core industries.

E-commerce, logistics, healthcare, BFSI, and infrastructure will continue to display strong hiring momentum. RBI’s December rate cut to 5.25 percent will further support discretionary spending and keep domestic centric hiring relatively insulated from global volatility.

In short, 2026 will be a year of fewer hires but better hires. AI fluency will define employability. New AI-native roles will become the mainstream. Tier 2 India will accelerate its rise. And domestic demand will shape a resilient, self-reliant job market.

First Published on Dec 13, 2025 8:35 AM