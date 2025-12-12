Brookfield to invest up to $1 bn for Asia’s largest GCC in Mumbai’s Powai, creating 30,000 jobs

"It was very good to meet the Ankur Gupta (Deputy Chief Investment Officer and Head of Asia Pacific and Middle East-Real Estate, Brookfield) (in right) in Mumbai today. The project will house a GCC for a marquee multinational bank, spanning a 20-year term, making it Asia's largest GCC project," said Fadnavis (in left).

Alternative investment giant Brookfield has announced a major expansion of its India footprint, committing up to $1 billion to build what it claims will be Asia’s largest Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Mumbai’s Powai.

The project, spread across 2 million sq. ft of leasable space, is expected to be completed by 2029 and will be fully occupied by a large global bank.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who recently met Brookfield’s global leadership to discuss investment plans, said the new GCC demonstrates the state’s accelerating appeal to global enterprises. He added that Maharashtra is working on a dedicated GCC policy to draw more multinational firms to set up high-value operations in the state.

The development sits on a six-acre land parcel under a joint venture between Brookfield and partner B.S. Sharma, executed in agreement with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). Once operational, the GCC is expected to generate over 30,000 jobs, underscoring Mumbai’s growing role as a strategic hub for multinational companies.

Ankur Gupta, Brookfield’s deputy CIO and head of real estate for APAC and the Middle East, said the scale of the project reaffirms Maharashtra’s top position as a GCC hub. “This reinforces our commitment to Mumbai as India’s financial capital, where we now own over $4 billion worth of real estate projects. Our focus remains on creating high-quality, sustainable workplaces with best-in-class specifications,” he added.

Brookfield has an ongoing pact with MMRDA to channel around $12 billion in investments into the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, as per a Moneycontrol report. Earlier this year, it acquired a 2.1-acre plot in BKC to develop a mixed-use complex. In Pune, the firm has already delivered a built-to-suit GCC for Mastercard, highlighting its growing play in India’s office and capability centre ecosystem.

Brookfield, both at the group level and through Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, remains one of the largest office landlords in Mumbai, with deep holdings in Powai following its landmark 2016 acquisition of Hiranandani Group’s office and retail assets for $1 billion.

