Farmley doubles ad spend to Rs 52 crore in FY25

Healthy snacking brand Farmley reported strong top-line growth and a narrowing of losses in fiscal year 2025, supported by higher advertising spends and continued demand for its packaged dry fruits and snack offerings.

The Noida-based company posted revenue of Rs 394 crore in FY25, marking a 71% year-on-year increase, according to data reported by Entrackr. During the same period, Farmley’s net loss narrowed by 15%, declining to Rs 22.5 crore from Rs 26.5 crore in FY24.

The improved performance came even as the company significantly stepped up spending on brand building. Advertising and promotional expenses more than doubled year-on-year to Rs 52 crore in FY25, as the company invested aggressively in customer acquisition and market expansion.

Raw material costs continued to be Farmley’s largest expense, accounting for 67% of total expenditure. The cost of materials rose 57% to Rs 281 crore in FY25 from Rs 178.5 crore a year earlier, reflecting higher volumes and input costs.

Employee benefit expenses increased 69% to Rs 27 crore, while logistics costs climbed 54% to Rs 20 crore, driven by scale-up in operations and distribution.

Overall, Farmley’s total expenditure rose 63% to Rs 419 crore in FY25, compared with Rs 257 crore in FY24. Founded by Akash Sharma and Abhishek Agarwal, Farmley operates in India’s fast-growing healthy snacking segment, which has seen rising competition as consumers increasingly shift toward packaged, nutrition-focused food products.

