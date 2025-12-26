Omnicom–IPG face 2026 pitch test | CTV leads video shift | FSSAI Warns on ‘Herbal Tea’

For many brands, the 'safe harbor' of an agile independent agency or a specialized consultancy where senior bandwidth is guaranteed, is becoming far more attractive than the perceived clout of a newly formed, and potentially chaotic, mega-entity, say experts. (Image source: AI)

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

Inside India’s 2026 Media Pitches: How Omnicom–IPG will be tested beyond scale

As global consolidation promises sharper prices and deeper data, Indian advertisers are asking harder questions on transparency, talent and trust- especially for mid-sized brands that fear getting lost in the scale game.

Read More

How CTV emerged as a leader in 2025 and took control of India's video economy

By April 2025, YouTube reached over 75 million Indians aged 18+ on CTV, with more than half of watch time on the platform now spent on content longer than 21 minutes. This signals a behavioural shift from scrolling to scheduled, immersive viewing traditionally associated with television.

Read More

No more ‘herbal tea’: FSSAI warns brands against misleading beverage names

India’s food regulator, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), has issued a clear directive prohibiting food businesses from using the word “tea” for products not made from the Camellia sinensis plant, a move that could significantly impact the fast-growing herbal and wellness beverages market.

Read More

AI push shrinks permanent tech jobs, drops pay packages as contractual hiring hits 75%

For decades, India's technology boom offered a clear bargain to young workers: a degree, a campus placement and the promise of steady employment. However, that trend is quietly fraying.

As companies across sectors accelerate their use of artificial intelligence, India's job market is shifting away from permanent hiring and toward contracts, short-term roles and third-party payrolls, especially for new entrants to the workforce. Staffing firm and labour experts say that the change is reshaping not only how young talents are hired, but also how long they can expect to stay employed.

Read More

Gig workers call for nationwide strike on December 31 over labour conditions

Workers are calling for the establishment of transparent pay structures that account for actual distance traveled and time spent on tasks. Additional demands include the implementation of mandatory rest breaks, the provision of safety gear, and consistent work allocation algorithms.

Read More

Catch Storyboard18’s top stories, features, videos and more from the brand marketing ecosystem and subscribe to our newsletter for all the insights, news, views and analyses.

First Published on Dec 26, 2025 5:09 PM