FICCI announces PKSV Sagar continues as FICCI sports committee chairperson, Sanjay Adesara to continue as co-chair

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), has announced PKSV Sagar, President, GMR Sports, as the continuing Chairperson of its Sports Committee for another term. He will be joined by Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline, as Co-Chairperson, while Neha Mathur Rastogi, Founder, WordsWork Communications, will continue as the Secretary of the committee and convenor of Turf, the flagship annual sports conclave hosted by FICCI.

The re-election of PKSV Sagar underscores his and FICCI’s commitment to fostering a robust sports ecosystem in India. Over the past term, the committee has been instrumental in achieving several milestones in the world of sports with regular sectoral recommendations and studies while promoting private sector investment in grassroots development across focus states as well.

Commenting on his re-election, Sagar stated: “I am deeply honored and humbled by the trust the members of FICCI have once again placed in me to lead the Sports Committee. Being re-elected is not just a personal milestone, but a testament to the collective strides we have made as a committee in advocating for a sports-conscious India with active and purpose driven involvement from the corporate sector.”

Recognizing the efforts of the Sports Committee in building a stronger sporting ecosystem in the country, Anant Goenka, President, FICCI, and Jyoti Vij, Director General, FICCI, applauded the re-election of the members and extended their best wishes for the upcoming term.

First Published on Dec 26, 2025 3:59 PM