Samsung rules out India IPO, bets on AI-led products and consumer finance to drive growth

Samsung Electronics has ruled out plans to list its India business for now, choosing instead to accelerate artificial intelligence adoption across its product portfolio and expand consumer finance offerings to fuel growth in one of its most critical markets. The South Korean electronics major said it remains focused on internal expansion and long-term investments rather than raising capital through an initial public offering.

In an interview with PTI, JB Park, President and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia, said the company has no immediate plans to tap Indian capital markets. “No, we do not have any such plans as of now,” Park said when asked about a potential IPO, even as peers such as Hyundai Motor India and LG Electronics have gone public to strengthen their local presence.

Samsung, he said, prefers funding growth through internal accruals and alternative financing options such as institutional borrowing and corporate bonds. “There are multiple options to get working capital in place. IPO is not the plan for Samsung,” Park added, signalling confidence in the company’s long-term India strategy while retaining tighter strategic and financial control.

The company is simultaneously deepening its manufacturing footprint in the country. Park said Samsung has applied under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to manufacture mobile phone display components in India. Samsung already operates its largest smartphone manufacturing facility globally in Noida, which has increasingly become an export hub.

A key pillar of Samsung’s growth push is its consumer finance arm, Finance+. The company currently offers interest-free EMIs on smartphones and is now expanding the scheme to home appliances such as televisions and washing machines. Park said over 40% of Samsung smartphones in India are sold through Finance+, with the segment growing at about 10% annually. He described the scheme as a major growth engine, particularly in rural markets across northern and northeastern India.

Park said artificial intelligence will remain central to Samsung’s future product roadmap, with several AI-led innovations set to be showcased at CES 2026 in Las Vegas next month. These include upgrades across AI-enabled appliances such as the AirDresser, Laundry Combo, WindFree Pro Air Conditioner and Jet Bot Steam Ultra robot vacuum, combining hardware improvements with AI-driven personalisation.

In the kitchen segment, Samsung will unveil an upgraded AI Refrigerator Family Hub integrating Google Gemini for the first time, enhancing on-device food recognition and management. The company will also expand its Micro RGB TV lineup, aimed at raising benchmarks in premium home entertainment.

Highlighting India’s role in Samsung’s global innovation ecosystem, Park noted that the company employs more than 10,000 engineers across three R&D centres and a design centre in India, contributing to product development for both local and global markets.

