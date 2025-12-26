Lenskart to acquire 29.24% stake in South Korea’s iiNeer for about Rs 186 million

Lenskart said the investment is aimed at building in-house optical hardware capabilities, particularly in lens edging systems comprising edgers, tracers and blockers.

Lenskart Solutions Ltd informed that its wholly owned subsidiary, Lenskart Solutions Pte. Ltd., Singapore, has approved an investment of KRW 3 billion, or around Rs 186 million, to acquire a 29.24 per cent stake in South Korea-based optical machinery startup iiNeer Corp. Ltd, as per a CNBC-TV18 report.

The company stated that the investment was approved by the board of Lenskart Singapore at a meeting held on December 24, 2025. The transaction involves the acquisition of 123,945 preference shares of iiNeer and will be completed through a cash consideration. The deal is expected to be completed by January 31, 2026.

According to the exchange filing, iiNeer was founded in 2020 and focuses on the design, manufacture and sale of technology-enabled optical equipment, including lens-edging machines and related devices. The company reported a turnover of KRW 177.77 million in the calendar year 2024, the filing stated.

Lenskart said the investment is aimed at building in-house optical hardware capabilities, particularly in lens edging systems comprising edgers, tracers and blockers. It informed that the move is expected to improve operating efficiencies and reduce equipment-related capital expenditure over time.

Shares of Lenskart Solutions Ltd ended lower by 3.62 per cent at Rs 448.95 on the NSE on December 24.

First Published on Dec 26, 2025 1:33 PM