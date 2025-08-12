Meta’s share of the global smart glasses market rise to 73% in H1 2025

The international smart glasses market’s shipments grew 110% YoY in H1 2025, according to Counterpoint’s Global Smart Glasses Model Shipments Tracker. This surge was driven by strong demand for Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses and the entry of new players such as Xiaomi, TCL-RayNeo and several smaller brands.

Meanwhile, Meta’s share of the global smart glasses market rose to 73% in H1 2025, driven by strong demand and expanded manufacturing capacity at Luxottica, its key production partner.

AI smart glasses accounted for 78% of total shipments in H1 2025, up from 46% in H1 2024 and 66% in H2 2024, largely due to the dominance of Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses. The AI glasses segment grew by over 250% YoY, significantly outpacing the overall market.

Commenting on the overall market performance, Senior Research Analyst Flora Tang said, “The global tariff crisis for electronic devices during the first half of the year has had a limited impact on the smart glasses market so far, as the situation still appears manageable for key OEMs and their manufacturing partners.”

On the competitive front, Tang said, “Meta’s share in the global smart glasses market rose to 73% in H1 2025, despite the launch of new products from other entrants. Shipments of Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses grew over 200% YoY during the period, reflecting strong market demand and increased manufacturing capacity at Luxottica, Meta’s key production partner.

Luxottica plays a critical role in Meta’s success, not only by scaling up production but also by supporting product longevity through the expansion of style variants and driving retail sales. According to our channel tracker, Luxottica’s own retail networks, including online and offline Ray-Ban stores, Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters, account for a significant portion of the product’s sales.”

Commenting on the market dynamics, Tang said, “Beyond Meta, key AI smart glasses OEMs active in H1 2025 included Chinese players such as TCL-RayNeo with its RayNeo V3 series, Xiaomi with its debut Xiaomi AI Glasses, Thunderobot with the AURA smart glasses, and the Kopin Solos AirGo V series. Xiaomi's AI glasses emerged as a dark horse in the global smart glasses market – becoming the fourth best-selling model overall and the third best-selling product in the AI glasses segment – despite being on sale for only about a week in H1 2025.

The Xiaomi device’s sales were driven by strong support from tech enthusiasts and Mi fans in China. We expect Xiaomi to continue enhancing the product’s performance through OTA and software updates in the coming months.”

Research Analyst Akshay RS said, “As for the smart audio glasses segment, which currently includes players like Huawei, Amazon and Mijia (a Xiaomi ecosystem brand), it experienced a decline during the period due to rising competition from AI glasses offering more advanced functionalities, such as photo and video capture, image and object recognition, encyclopedia-based Q&A, live translation and more.

In addition, we are seeing new products from Chinese companies, such as Xiaomi AI Glasses and Alibaba’s Quark AI Glasses (still in pre-commercial stages), actively exploring glass-based payment solutions. These aim to reduce users’ reliance on smartphones in outdoor shopping and food-ordering scenarios.”

Driven by the dominance of Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses, regions where the product is available – such as North America, Western Europe and Australia – lead global smart glasses shipments. In Q2 2025, Meta and Luxottica expanded to India, Mexico and the UAE, which also boosted shipment shares in these markets.

More AI smart glasses are expected to enter the market from H2 2025 onward, including launches from internet giants such as Meta and Alibaba. Meta recently introduced the Oakley Meta glasses, featuring improved battery life and enhanced video-shooting quality over the Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses, and primarily targeting athletes and sports enthusiasts.

Industry checks indicate positive market feedback for this model. Counterpoint expects Meta will take a more aggressive approach and unveil a broader product lineup at the Meta Connect event to further drive growth. Meanwhile, Apple is also actively exploring this space and developing its first AI glasses.

In the processing space, Qualcomm recently launched an upgraded version of its premium smart glasses SoC – the AR 1+ Gen 1 – which Qualcomm claims is 26% smaller and consumes 7% less power, enabling slimmer product designs and longer battery life. In parallel, various Chinese chipset makers, such as Allwinner Technology, are entering the market with budget SoC solutions aimed at powering more affordable smart glasses.