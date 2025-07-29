Alibaba unveils AI smart glasses, entering the AI hardware arena with Quark

ADVERTISEMENT
Alibaba has made its official entry into the AI hardware space with the unveiling of its first-ever smart glasses, dubbed Quark AI Glasses. Powered by its proprietary large language model Qwen and the Quark AI assistant, the device represents a bold step by the Chinese tech giant to bring generative AI to everyday consumer wearables.
Set to launch in China by the end of 2025, the Quark AI Glasses mark Alibaba’s most ambitious foray into AI-infused hardware to date, CNBC reported. While comparisons to Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses or Xiaomi’s AI specs are inevitable, Alibaba’s strategy appears to hinge less on the device itself and more on ecosystem integration and distribution.
By embedding Quark into a wearable format, Alibaba is evolving its AI assistant from a mobile app into a real-time, ambient computing experience. Users will be able to take hands-free calls, stream music, translate conversations, transcribe meetings, and even make Alipay payments directly through the glasses.
A built-in camera adds layers of functionality—offering features like navigation, visual search, and real-time price comparison via Taobao, Alibaba’s e-commerce powerhouse. For instance, wearers can scan a product in a physical store and instantly find better deals online.
Although Alibaba has yet to disclose technical specifications or pricing, its move signals serious intent. With deep roots across e-commerce, fintech, logistics, mapping, and digital entertainment, the company has the ecosystem to support a truly integrated AI experience—and to ensure the glasses are more than just a novelty. As Western tech giants like OpenAI and Meta dominate global headlines in the AI race, Alibaba is quietly building momentum.