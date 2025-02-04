MIB launches TruthTell Hackathon to combat misinformation in live broadcasts

ADVERTISEMENT
In an effort to tackle the growing issue of misinformation in live broadcasts, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, in collaboration with the India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA), has announced the TruthTell Hackathon. The competition is part of the inaugural World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, under the umbrella of Season 1 of the Create in India Challenge (CIC).
The TruthTell Hackathon invites developers, data scientists and media professionals from across the globe to create AI-powered solutions aimed at real-time detection and verification of misinformation in live broadcasting. With a focus on enhancing trust and transparency within the media landscape, the hackathon encourages the ethical use of artificial intelligence in news reporting.
The competition offers a prize pool of Rs 10 lakh, with winning teams receiving cash prizes, mentorship from leading tech professionals, and incubation support. The hackathon has already garnered immense interest, with over 5,600 registrations from participants worldwide, including 36% women participants, highlighting the diversity of those keen to address this global challenge.
Key objectives of the TruthTell Hackathon include: - Developing AI-driven tools to detect and verify information in live broadcasts in real time. - Strengthening trust and transparency in the media. - Promoting ethical practices in AI technology within news reporting.
The hackathon will unfold in several phases: - Prototype Submission Deadline: 21st February 2025 - Final Presentations: End of March 2025 - Winners Showcase: WAVES Summit 2025
The initiative is supported by prominent organizations such as the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), IndiaAI Mission, and DataLEADS. This collaboration underscores ICEA’s commitment to fostering innovation in media technology and enhancing broadcasting standards.