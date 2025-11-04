Elon Musk faces backlash for mocking NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s name

            
Elon Musk is facing backlash for mocking New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani by deliberately misspelling his name in a post endorsing rival Andrew Cuomo. Musk’s comment — “Mumdumi or whatever his name is” — has been slammed as racist and disrespectful, with users calling it “childish” and “elitist.”

By  Storyboard18Nov 4, 2025 11:25 AM
In his post on X, Musk warned voters against backing Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, saying it would effectively benefit Mamdani — but he dismissed the Democratic socialist’s name as “Mumdumi or whatever his name is.”

“Bear in mind that a vote for Curtis is really a vote for Mumdumi or whatever his name is. Vote Cuomo!” Musk wrote.

The post immediately drew backlash, with users accusing the Tesla and SpaceX CEO of racism, elitism and deliberate disrespect.

Mamdani, son of Ugandan-born academic Mahmood Mamdani and Indian filmmaker Mira Nair, has gained traction in the mayoral race by championing affordable housing, free public transport and universal childcare. If elected, he would become New York City’s first Muslim mayor.

Online outrage erupts

“You can sorely dislike one’s policies, but butchering a person’s name on purpose is a third-rate, middle-schooler tactic,” said Crstl Tech CEO Dipti Desai.

“You can take the boy out of apartheid but can you really take the apartheid out of the boy?” journalist Mehdi Hasan added.

Other users called Musk’s remark “childish,” “racist,” and “predictably disrespectful,” pointing to a pattern of his mocking non-Western names or identities online.

This isn’t the first time Musk’s social media behavior has sparked outrage. The billionaire, who has positioned himself as a “free speech absolutist,” has often been accused of amplifying divisive rhetoric and targeting individuals from minority or marginalized backgrounds.


First Published on Nov 4, 2025 11:25 AM

