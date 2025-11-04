Elon Musk faces backlash for mocking NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s name

ADVERTISEMENT
Elon Musk is once again at the center of controversy, this time for mocking New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani by misspelling his name in a post endorsing rival Andrew Cuomo.
Remember to vote tomorrow in New York!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 3, 2025
Bear in mind that a vote for Curtis is really a vote for Mumdumi or whatever his name is.
VOTE CUOMO!
In his post on X, Musk warned voters against backing Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, saying it would effectively benefit Mamdani but he dismissed the Democratic socialist’s name as “Mumdumi or whatever his name is.”
“Bear in mind that a vote for Curtis is really a vote for Mumdumi or whatever his name is. Vote Cuomo!” Musk wrote.
The post immediately drew backlash, with users accusing the Tesla and SpaceX CEO of racism, elitism and deliberate disrespect.
“Whatever his name is”— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 3, 2025
You can take the boy out of apartheid but can you really take the apartheid out of the boy? https://t.co/v6xv1btOHc
Mamdani, son of Ugandan-born academic Mahmood Mamdani and Indian filmmaker Mira Nair, has gained traction in the mayoral race by championing affordable housing, free public transport and universal childcare. If elected, he would become New York City’s first Muslim mayor.
Online outrage erupts
Musk’s comment section quickly filled with criticism from social media users.
“You can sorely dislike one’s policies, but butchering a person’s name on purpose is a third-rate, middle-schooler tactic,” said Crstl Tech CEO Dipti Desai.
“You can take the boy out of apartheid but can you really take the apartheid out of the boy?” journalist Mehdi Hasan added.
Other users called Musk’s remark “childish,” “racist,” and “predictably disrespectful,” pointing to a pattern of his mocking non-Western names or identities online.
This isn’t the first time Musk’s social media behavior has sparked outrage. The billionaire, who has positioned himself as a “free speech absolutist,” has often been accused of amplifying divisive rhetoric and targeting individuals from minority or marginalized backgrounds.