India records lowest pay unfairness globally at 11%: ADP survey

Employees globally feel they are being compensated more fairly for their work, with the share of workers who believe they are underpaid dropping from 31% to 27% year-on-year, according to ADP’s People at Work 2025 Survey.

India leads all 34 markets surveyed in perceived pay fairness — only 11% of Indian employees say their pay is unfair, the lowest globally.

In contrast, South Korea (45%) and Sweden (39%) report the highest levels of pay unfairness.

The report notes that in 15 of the 34 markets surveyed, over 30% of women say they face unfair pay, compared with only five markets where the same proportion of men feel so.

India is among the few countries where more men (12%) than women (9%) believe they are unfairly paid.

Pay fairness dissatisfaction in India also declines with age — from 13% among workers aged 18–26 to just 5% among those aged 55 and above, bucking the global trend.

Rahul Goyal, Managing Director, ADP India and Southeast Asia, said, “Fair pay is more than a compensation conversation; it’s a trust conversation. When employees believe they’re paid fairly, they are more engaged, motivated and loyal.”