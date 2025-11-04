India records lowest pay unfairness globally at 11%: ADP survey

ADVERTISEMENT
Employees globally feel they are being compensated more fairly for their work, with the share of workers who believe they are underpaid dropping from 31% to 27% year-on-year, according to ADP’s People at Work 2025 Survey.
India leads all 34 markets surveyed in perceived pay fairness — only 11% of Indian employees say their pay is unfair, the lowest globally.
In contrast, South Korea (45%) and Sweden (39%) report the highest levels of pay unfairness.
The report notes that in 15 of the 34 markets surveyed, over 30% of women say they face unfair pay, compared with only five markets where the same proportion of men feel so.
India is among the few countries where more men (12%) than women (9%) believe they are unfairly paid.
Pay fairness dissatisfaction in India also declines with age — from 13% among workers aged 18–26 to just 5% among those aged 55 and above, bucking the global trend.
Rahul Goyal, Managing Director, ADP India and Southeast Asia, said, “Fair pay is more than a compensation conversation; it’s a trust conversation. When employees believe they’re paid fairly, they are more engaged, motivated and loyal.”
He added that fairness must extend beyond salary and reflect in the distribution of opportunities, growth, and recognition. Incorporating fairness into the overall employee experience is what builds trust and long-term engagement, he said.