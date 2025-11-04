Motilal Oswal’s Group CMO & Exec Director Sandeep Walunj steps down

ADVERTISEMENT
Sandeep Walunj, who had led Motilal Oswal Financial Services as Executive Director and Group Chief Marketing Officer, has stepped down from his position.
In a note, he had stated, "It has been my privilege to lead an awesome team that transformed the identity of this iconic brand to make it more accessible, relatable, and engaging - especially for younger audiences, while deepening customer trust and connection across the board."
He added, "We were also able to organise and leverage the mammoth customer & transaction data for enhancing experience across every physical and digital touchpoint, bringing in greater consistency, warmth, and trust to every interaction."
Walunj is an expert in brand building and digital transformation for sustainable growth. He excels in insight-driven strategy, innovative cross-functional collaboration, team development, leveraging big data, AI & ML, mentoring, cross-functional relationship building, geographical and channel expansion, and pragmatic process re-engineering.
He began his career at Wipro Consumer Care as a Product Manager, then moved to Royal Friesland Foods. Reckitt Benckiser appointed him Senior Brand Manager, followed by a stint at Heineken as Head of Non-Alcoholic Business.
Walunj later served as Vice President - Marketing Innovation at PepsiCo, then as CMO - Value Retail at Future Value Retail. He was EVP & CMO at Magna Fincorp, and subsequently CMO and Member of AMFI FLC at Nippon India Mutual Fund.