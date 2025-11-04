Mahindra Auto Q2 revenue jumps 25% to Rs 27,171 crore; SUV market share rises to 25.7%

ADVERTISEMENT
Mahindra Auto on Tuesday announced its results for the second quarter of FY26, reporting strong growth across revenue and volumes.
Quarterly volumes rose 13% year-on-year to 2,61,703 units (including sales by Last Mile Mobility and electric cars), while utility vehicle (UV) volumes touched 1,46,000 units. The company’s Q2 SUV revenue market share stood at 25.7%, up 390 bps.
The company's consolidated revenue rose 25% YoY to Rs 27,171 crore, compared with Rs 21,755 crore in Q2 FY25, while consolidated profit after tax rose 8% YoY to Rs 1,536 crore.
Electric SUV penetration reached 8.7%, up 90 bps sequentially, while export volumes surged 40% during the quarter.
In October 2025, Mahindra sold 1,20,142 vehicles, including exports, marking a 26% YoY growth. In the utility vehicle segment, domestic sales stood at 71,624 units, up 31% YoY, while total UV sales including exports reached 73,890 units.
Domestic commercial vehicle sales rose 14% YoY to 31,741 units. Exports in October 2025 climbed 15% to 4,015 units, compared with 3,500 units a year earlier.