YouTube tests hybrid paywall model in India at Rs 59 with Pankaj Tripathi’s ‘Perfect Family’

YouTube is set to trial a structured pay model for long-format scripted content in India with the launch of the new dramedy series, Perfect Family. Produced by actor Pankaj Tripathi, the move marks another step in YouTube’s experimentation with premium, paid storytelling on a platform traditionally defined by free, ad-supported viewing.

The eight-episode series, which will stream on the JAR SERIES YouTube channel starting November 27, 2025, utilizes a hybrid monetization strategy:

Free Access: The first two episodes will be free for all viewers, encouraging sampling.

Paywall: The remaining six episodes can be unlocked via a one-time payment of Rs 59.

This format closely follows a precedent set earlier this year when Aamir Khan’s film, Sitaare Zameen Par, bypassed traditional OTT platforms entirely for a YouTube pay-per-view release. That successful experiment, where viewers rented the film for around Rs 100, suggested that Indian audiences are increasingly willing to pay directly on YouTube, rather than exclusively through OTT subscriptions.

Perfect Family, which features 35–40 minute episodes resembling traditional OTT shows, is Pankaj Tripathi’s debut as a producer, backed by Ajay Rai of JAR Pictures. Directed by Sachin Pathak, the series stars Gulshan Devaiah, Neha Dhupia, and Manoj Pahwa, and uses humor and drama to explore mental health and family dynamics within a middle-class Indian context.

The strategy aims to leverage YouTube’s immense reach for initial sampling while testing conversion rates for paid, long-form content. Producers view this model as a potential middle ground between ad-only revenue and exclusive OTT deals. Tripathi called the distribution choice a deliberate break from "traditional formats," while producer Ajay Rai sees it as opening a "new frontier" for Indian storytellers seeking control and monetization at scale. Should Perfect Family successfully convert a large volume of free viewers to paying customers, it will establish a crucial benchmark for future paywalled series on the platform.

