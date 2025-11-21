OpenAI launches ‘ChatGPT for teachers with free access for K–12 educators until 2027

In a blog post, OpenAI said the platform will help educators create class materials, manage student-related tasks, and collaborate with colleagues more efficiently. The tool is initially being offered to a select group of districts, reaching nearly 150,000 educators, and will be free for verified K–12 teachers in the US until June 2027.

OpenAI has introduced ChatGPT for Teachers, a dedicated version of its AI chatbot built specifically for K–12 educators and school districts in the United States, marking one of its most significant forays into the school system yet. The new tool is designed to help teachers integrate AI into their daily workflow more comfortably, from curriculum planning to classroom management.

ChatGPT for Teachers: What’s new, who gets access

In a blog post, OpenAI said the platform will help educators create class materials, manage student-related tasks, and collaborate with colleagues more efficiently. The tool is initially being offered to a select group of districts, reaching nearly 150,000 educators, and will be free for verified K–12 teachers in the US until June 2027.

A key focus of the offering is privacy and control. Teachers can work within a secure environment without concerns about how their data or student information is handled. They can also customise ChatGPT by sharing details such as the grade they teach, their curriculum, and preferred formats for responses.

The education-focused version includes several capabilities not available on the free tier of ChatGPT. These include higher usage limits, access to GPT-5.1 Auto, and integrations with external tools such as Google Drive, Microsoft 365, and Canva.

To access ChatGPT for Teachers, educators must verify their status through SheerID on OpenAI’s website. The rollout has already begun across multiple districts, including Capistrano Unified School District in California, Dallas Independent School District in Texas, and Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia.

First Published on Nov 21, 2025 9:48 AM