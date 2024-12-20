Parliamentary Committee's OTT Meet: Stakeholders to discuss 'censorship' today

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology will meet multiple stakeholders at 2pm today to discuss OTT platform's content regulation. The Parliamentary committee has invited three industry bodies—the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA), and the Motion Picture Association (MPA)—to discuss issues surrounding OTT content.

The committee, chaired by Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey, is set to deliberate on the topic, "Emergence of OTT Platforms and Related Issues," on November 20. Sources familiar with the matter have expressed concerns about the government’s stance on regulating OTT content. However, OTT platforms have not been invited to share their perspectives on content censorship.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Information and Broadcasting on OTT content had said, “The cultural sensitivities of India vastly differ from those of the regions where these platforms were created. This makes it imperative for India to make existing laws more stricter and he urged everyone to come to a consensus on this matter.

The Minister had also urged the Parliamentary Standing Committee to take up this important matter issue as a priority. “There should be societal consensus on it, along with stricter laws to address this challenge” he said.

OTT platforms have strongly opposed content censorship, arguing that new regulations in this rapidly growing sector could hinder progress and deter investment. An OTT platform representative, speaking anonymously, commented, “Regulations designed for traditional media cannot be applied to OTT, which is a new-age, online curated content medium. Investments in local original content have grown exponentially, with over 50% of entertainment spending going toward pay TV, excluding movies and sports.”

The stakeholders also noted that telecom operators have greatly benefited from the industry, as OTT content drives over 70% of data traffic. OTT platforms emphasize that their content is accessed by subscriber choice, unlike broadcast content, which is actively pushed to audiences.

According to VODLIX report, globally, the OTT market is on a steep upward trajectory. By 2027, OTT earnings are expected to exceed $476 billion. The U.S. is leading this charge with projected revenues reaching $126.5 billion in 2023 alone. Meanwhile, India's OTT market is set to grow from $3.67 billion in 2023 to $5.25 billion by 2027, underscoring the global appeal and expansion of OTT services.

Another OTT player noted that government is deliberately trying to regulate OTT platforms which is still in its nascent stage. “The government’s aspiration to become a global leader could be undermined by such regressive policies. OTT platforms are key vehicles for promoting Indian culture and creativity on global stages.”

A spokesperson for an OTT platform added, “OTT platforms are already self-regulated, with strict parental control guidelines and content tailored to meet these standards. Additional regulations would complicate business operations and hinder the sector’s growth.”

The Indian government has banned as many as 18 OTT services or platform in 2024, for publishing content that was obscene, vulgar and pornographic, according to Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting, L Murugan.