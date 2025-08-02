Perplexity CEO claims AI browser could replace recruiters and admin assistants

ADVERTISEMENT
Aravind Srinivas, the co-founder and CEO of Perplexity AI, has made a striking prediction: his company’s Comet browser could soon make recruiters and administrative assistants obsolete. In recent interviews, Srinivas argued that advanced AI is rapidly evolving to automate key white-collar tasks, and he is urging young professionals to adapt or risk falling behind.
According to Srinivas, a single prompt to the Comet browser could automate a recruiter's entire workflow. This includes sourcing candidates, contacting them, tracking responses, and even scheduling interviews and generating meeting briefs. "A recruiter’s week’s worth of work is just one prompt,” he said on The Verge's Decoder podcast.
Srinivas believes this level of automation also extends to administrative roles. He explained that AI agents can handle tasks like calendar coordination, follow-ups, and document tracking, replicating the core responsibilities of office administrators. The Comet browser, which is currently available to premium users, goes beyond typical AI functions by integrating with websites to perform tasks like booking tickets or automating recurring appointments.
