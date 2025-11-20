Today in AI | Key upgrades in Gemini AI 3 | Google develops safe AI for India | Sundar Pichai on AI and jobs

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

Sundar Pichai unveils key upgrades in Google’s new Gemini 3 model

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has outlined five significant upgrades introduced in Gemini 3, the company’s most advanced AI model to date. In a post on X, he detailed the features designed to make daily tasks faster, more intuitive and highly interactive, while marking a substantial leap in multimodal AI capability.

Read More

Google develops ‘safe and trusted’ AI to protect vulnerable users in India

Google has announced that it is developing safe and trusted Artificial Intelligence as part of a broader push to safeguard vulnerable users in India, stating that safety must remain the foundation for transformative AI. The company outlined a wide-ranging set of initiatives ahead of the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, emphasising protection from advanced scams, strengthening cybersecurity, and building inclusive AI models tailored for India and the Global South.

Read More

Yann LeCun confirms exit from Meta, sets sights on new advanced AI venture

Yann LeCun, one of the most influential figures in modern artificial intelligence, has confirmed he is leaving Meta to establish his own AI startup, ending months of speculation about his future at the company. The 65-year-old announced his departure in a LinkedIn post, bringing a close to his 12-year tenure — five years as the founding director of FAIR (Facebook AI Research) and seven as Meta’s Chief AI Scientist.

Read More

First Published on Nov 20, 2025 5:23 PM