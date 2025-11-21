Zepto, BigBasket, Zomato among 26 platforms that declare dark-pattern compliance to govt

Dark patterns refer to user-interface strategies that influence consumers into actions they may not intend, such as drip pricing, bait-and-switch, disguised advertising or false urgency. The 2023 guidelines identify and prohibit 13 such practices across online platforms.

The government on Thursday said that 26 leading e-commerce companies, including Zepto, Zomato, Swiggy, and BigBasket, have submitted self-declarations confirming that their platforms do not use dark patterns or misleading design practices.

The Department of Consumer Affairs said the companies have “voluntarily submitted self-declaration letters” affirming compliance with the Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023. The firms have carried out internal or third-party audits to identify and remove design practices that may manipulate consumer choice.

Dark patterns refer to user-interface strategies that influence consumers into actions they may not intend, such as drip pricing, bait-and-switch, disguised advertising or false urgency. The 2023 guidelines identify and prohibit 13 such practices across online platforms.

The ministry said the declarations mark progress towards improving consumer protection in digital marketplaces. The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) said the move is expected to encourage other e-commerce and service platforms to adopt similar self-regulation. In June, the CCPA had advised all platforms to conduct mandatory self-audits within three months.

Companies that have submitted compliance declarations include PharmEasy, Flipkart, Myntra, Walmart India, MakeMyTrip, Reliance Retail entities such as JioMart, Reliance Digital and Tira Beauty, as well as Meesho, Cleartrip, Ixigo, Page Industries, Netmeds, Tata 1mg, Blinkit and Hamleys.

The CCPA said it continues to monitor for violations and will take action where required. Consumers have been asked to report suspected dark patterns through the National Consumer Helpline and other outreach channels.

First Published on Nov 21, 2025 8:56 AM