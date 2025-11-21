Haryana Police arrest Cable operator for relaying unencrypted, illegal feed to subscribers

Broadcasters say the absence of watermarking on such feeds continues to obstruct investigations and shield end-level offenders within the distribution chain.

The Haryana Police in Sonipat have arrested a Gohana-based cable operator for allegedly transmitting multiple television channels without authorisation, a development that has reignited industry-wide concerns about the growing misuse of unencrypted feeds that enable large-scale piracy.

The FIR, (a copy of which is with Storyboard18) names local cable operator Anurag Narwal alias Nura, as the primary accused. According to the complaint, Narwal was illegally broadcasting several JioStar channels in violation of the Copyright Act, 1957. The case has been registered under Sections 51, 63 and 65, which deal with copyright infringement, criminal liability, and possession of illicit broadcast equipment.

Arun Kumar, Police Inspector at the Gohana Police Station, confirmed the arrest and the ongoing probe. “The accused was arrested and was released on bail. We are investigating the matter further,” he said. The police is probing the scale of piracy conducted by the accused.

During a follow-up inspection, police officers, accompanied by the complainant, searched premises in Kathmandi, Gohana. From the upper floor of a commercial shop, authorities seized two optical transmitters and two optical receivers believed to have been used for unlawful signal distribution. The equipment was identified on-site by the complainant and subsequently taken into police custody for forensic analysis.

Investigators have determined that Narwal was receiving the unauthorised television feed from a multi-system operator based in Panipat. Police officials are now examining whether other local cable operators (LCOs) were also tapping into the same distribution chain, raising questions about an unregulated network transmitting unencrypted signals across multiple districts.

According to officers involved in the case, the absence of watermarking on these feeds has made the investigation far more complex. Unlike encrypted satellite feeds or IP-delivered streams that carry forensic markers, unencrypted fibre-fed signals leave no traceable signature once they are illegally redistributed.

The FIR states that the unauthorised transmission amounts to copyright infringement, prompting the police to launch legal proceedings. Authorities are now scrutinising the broader distribution network to identify MSOs or LCOs who may be supplying unencrypted feeds—a practice broadcasters warn is enabling a surge in cable piracy across northern India.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has initiated a nationwide consultation process with key stakeholders from India’s media and entertainment industry to strengthen anti-piracy mechanisms and curb the growing menace of copyright infringement across digital platforms.

In a public notice dated November 7, 2025, the Ministry said it is conducting a comprehensive review of the country’s existing enforcement and monitoring framework aimed at tackling piracy that affects films, television broadcasts, and over-the-top (OTT) content. The review seeks to address long-standing challenges in identifying, reporting, and removing infringing content across diverse media channels.

Broadcasters say the absence of watermarking on such feeds continues to obstruct investigations and shield end-level offenders within the distribution chain. A senior executive at a leading entertainment broadcaster, requesting anonymity, described the situation as a growing industry crisis.

“The biggest loophole today is unencrypted distribution. When feeds are shared without watermarking, it becomes nearly impossible to trace who extracted it, who retransmitted it, and where the leak originated. It’s a blind spot that pirates have learned to exploit very effectively.”

Another broadcaster noted that while the sector has invested heavily in anti-piracy technology, these efforts are undermined when MSOs and LCOs continue to operate parallel networks outside the encrypted ecosystem. “We keep closing the gaps at our end, but unencrypted feeds undo everything. It is frustrating because even when we catch a local operator, proving the full chain of responsibility becomes incredibly difficult without forensic marks,” the executive said.

Industry players say the case underscores the urgent need for mandatory watermarking and stricter enforcement across the cable distribution ecosystem. Without these safeguards, they warn, illegal signal sharing will continue to proliferate, making piracy crackdowns significantly harder and resulting in substantial revenue losses for broadcasters and legitimate operators alike.

First Published on Nov 21, 2025 8:36 AM