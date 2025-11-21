Samsung Electronics names Mobile Chief TM Roh as new Co-CEO

The company also named Janghyun Yoon as President, Chief Technology Officer of DX Division and Head of Samsung Research, and Hongkun Park as Head of Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT).

Samsung Electronics announced that TM Roh was officially named Head of Device eXperience (DX) Division and appointed as CEO, joining Young Hyun Jun, Vice Chairman and Head of Device Solutions (DS) Division, as co-CEOs of the Company.

President Roh will continue to oversee the Company’s mobile business as Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business, while Vice Chairman Jun will remain as Head of Memory Business.

According to Moneycontrol, this appointment marks the company’s return to a co-CEO structure, splitting oversight between its chip and consumer divisions. The shift comes after a period under a sole-CEO setup that followed the sudden death of co-CEO Han Jong-Hee in March this year.

And Roh has been serving as the acting head of the consumer business since April.

President Yoon was previously the CEO of Samsung Venture Investment. Prior to Samsung Venture Investment, he was responsible for software platforms as well as IoT and Tizen development at the MX Business.

First Published on Nov 21, 2025 1:08 PM