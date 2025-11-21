OpenAI rolls out global group chats for all ChatGPT users

The launch marks OpenAI’s continued push to evolve ChatGPT into a social and collaborative environment rather than a purely one-to-one tool.

OpenAI has launched group chats for ChatGPT users worldwide, expanding access to those on Free, Go, Plus and Pro plans. The global rollout, announced on Thursday, follows a limited pilot last week in markets including Japan and New Zealand.

The new feature allows multiple users to collaborate with ChatGPT in a single shared conversation. OpenAI says the update shifts ChatGPT from a solitary assistant into a collaborative space where friends, families, and teams can plan, co-create and make decisions together, as per a report by TechCrunch.

According to the company, group chats are designed for coordinating trips, co-writing documents, resolving debates, or working through research collectively, with ChatGPT stepping in to search, summarise and compare information. Up to 20 participants can join a group chat once they accept an invitation, and individual settings and memory remain private to each user.

To start a group conversation, users simply tap the people icon and add participants directly or share an invitation link. Each person will be prompted to set up a brief profile featuring their name, username and photo. Importantly, adding someone to an existing chat initiates a fresh conversation, ensuring the original thread remains untouched.

OpenAI says ChatGPT can gauge when to participate and when to stay silent in multi-user exchanges, though users can tag “ChatGPT” to prompt a response. The model can also react to messages with emojis and reference profile images during discussions.

Thursday’s announcement arrives less than two weeks after the release of GPT-5.1, including both Instant and Thinking variants, and follows the September debut of Sora, OpenAI’s social video app offering TikTok-style sharing of AI-generated clips featuring users and their friends.

