Priya Kapur tells Delhi High Court husband bequeathing assets to wife is not suspicious

Priya Sachdev Kapur informed the Delhi High Court that there was nothing unusual or suspicious about her late husband Sunjay Kapur leaving his assets to her, stating that this had been a longstanding and healthy family tradition. Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, appearing for Kapur, stated that Sunjay Kapur’s father had similarly bequeathed his estate to his wife and argued that the will followed a pattern consistent within the family rather than any irregularity, as per a report by Bar and Bench.

Nayar stated that Karisma Kapoor had created unwarranted suspicion around the will by withholding email exchanges between the attesting witnesses and the executor, asserting that a full presentation of the documents would dispel doubts. He stated that the will had remained in Priya Kapur’s custody before being handed to Executor Shraddha Suri Marwah, and added that the executor had acknowledged receipt via email, as per Bar and Bench.

These submissions were made before Justice Jyoti Singh during the hearing of an interim injunction application filed by Karisma Kapoor’s two children seeking to restrain Priya Kapur from creating third-party rights over Sunjay Kapur’s assets. In the main suit, the children allege that their stepmother forged the will in an attempt to acquire full control of the estate. Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur were married for 13 years, from 2003 to 2016, and share a son and a daughter; Sunjay Kapur later married Priya Sachdev Kapur.

At the heart of the dispute is a will dated 21 March 2025, which purportedly leaves Sunjay Kapur’s entire personal estate to Priya Sachdev Kapur. Nayar challenged claims that the attesting witnesses had received pecuniary benefits after Sunjay Kapur’s death, stating that both individuals remained employees and had not been granted any additional financial advantages. He stated that one witness had been made a non-executive director without remuneration, maintaining that no improper benefit had been extended.

Nayar dismissed arguments questioning the signature on the will, stating that it was clearly visible and required no further validation. He added that both Sunjay and Priya Kapur had executed their wills on the same day and stated that registration of such documents was not mandatory under law. The Delhi High Court will continue hearing arguments on the matter tomorrow.

