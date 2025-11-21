WhatsApp rolls out Instagram notes-style ‘About’ Status feature

The new About status is rolling out on mobile devices from this week.

WhatsApp is introducing a new feature closely resembling Instagram Notes, giving users the ability to post short text updates visible to others. The Meta-owned messaging platform says the feature allows people to share what they are doing, offer quick personal updates, or indicate why they may be unavailable—functioning as a prompt for conversations or simple status signalling.

The feature, called About, is technically not new; the company notes in a blog post that this was WhatsApp’s first-ever feature before the app shifted its focus to secure, private messaging. The relaunch makes the About status more prominent by placing it at the top of one-on-one chats and on user profiles. Recipients can tap the update directly within a chat to respond.

Like Instagram Notes, the About status will disappear automatically after 24 hours by default, though users can shorten or extend this timer. Visibility settings allow users to restrict the update to their contacts or make it more widely viewable.

Although the revamped feature currently falls short of Instagram Notes—which includes looping videos and integrations for sharing music—WhatsApp says further enhancements may follow depending on user uptake. The new About status is rolling out on mobile devices from this week.

