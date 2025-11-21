‘30s is the new 40s’: CEOs flag a surge in early mid-career crisis among young professionals

Pine Labs CEO Amrish Rau spotlighted the trend in a recent post on X, noting that employees in their late 20s and early 30s are beginning to feel “settled too soon”—and paradoxically, that stability is making them restless.

A growing number of young professionals are hitting a “mid-career crisis” nearly a decade earlier than previous generations, prompting leaders across industries to rethink how they structure work, growth, and retention.

Pine Labs CEO Amrish Rau spotlighted the trend in a recent post on X, noting that employees in their late 20s and early 30s are beginning to feel “settled too soon” and paradoxically, that stability is making them restless.

Mid-career crisis has existed for many years. Well-settled mid-management folks (early 40s) suddenly get bored of their jobs and start wondering if they could do something different. They chuck away jobs to explore new avenues.



This mid-career crisis is now coming earlier. With… — Amrish Rau (@amrishrau) November 21, 2025

Early success, early stagnation

According to Rau, rapid salary growth, faster promotions, and early financial stability are creating a new kind of career plateau. Many professionals now feel accomplished by 27–30, but that comfort is giving rise to questions about purpose, challenge, and long-term direction.

“With aspirations higher than ever, people begin wondering if there’s more to do beyond their current roles,” he wrote, calling the shift a signal that “30s is the new 40s” for mid-career crises.

This restlessness is reshaping workplace behaviour: shorter tenures, frequent job switches, sabbaticals, and career resets across unrelated fields.

The trend is forcing employers to evolve beyond traditional levers like pay hikes. Organisations are now being pushed to offer richer roles, stronger learning opportunities, cross-functional exposure, and work that feels meaningful—factors that younger talent increasingly prioritises over stability.

A wave of relatable reactions

Rau’s post, shared on November 21, 2025, quickly resonated online, gathering over 10,000 views and sparking widespread discussion.

One user quipped that rising life expectancy means this should be called a “1/3rd life crisis,” while another pointed out that the classic mid-career crunch after 35 comes from balancing promotions, parenting, and elder care.

Others shared that they, too, had recently left steady jobs due to boredom—validating the growing sentiment that traditional career trajectories are being rewritten much earlier than before.

First Published on Nov 21, 2025 2:51 PM