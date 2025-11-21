Amul eyes bigger footprint in Israel; set to expand dairy exports beyond ghee

Amul is working to comply with Kosher certification norms—a crucial requirement in Israel that governs food production and consumption under Jewish dietary laws.

Amul is preparing to widen its export portfolio in Israel, moving beyond ghee to a broader range of dairy products aimed at both the Indian diaspora and the mainstream Israeli consumer base, PTI reported.

Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which owns the Amul brand, confirmed the development during his visit to Israel as part of a 60-member business delegation led by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

“We are exporting ghee here, but we will soon expand to multiple other products that not just the Indian diaspora wants, but can enter the mainstream market,” Mehta told PTI.

As part of this expansion, Amul is working to comply with Kosher certification norms, a crucial requirement in Israel that governs food production and consumption under Jewish dietary laws. “It is a certification of the process that we must comply with to take care of the core market of the local population,” Mehta said.

The move aligns with Amul’s broader brand ambition to become a global dairy powerhouse, backed by India’s position as the world’s largest milk producer. Mehta noted that Israel’s advanced agri-tech ecosystem, particularly in cattle feeding, herd management and dairy productivity, offers significant collaboration potential.

“Our focus is to improve the productivity of our cattle. In feeding and animal management, we require technology. These are areas where Israel has done outstanding work,” he said, adding that Israeli innovations could also help uplift productivity in India’s arid regions.

With its brand equity, supply chain strength, and evolving product strategy, Amul’s expansion into Israel marks another step in its journey from being India’s dairy champion to a globally competitive player.

First Published on Nov 21, 2025 1:04 PM