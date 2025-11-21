Deepinder Goyal issues clarification as Gravity-Ageing Hypothesis sparks fresh debate

Deepinder Goyal listed several scientific facts drawn from existing research, clarifying that none of this work originated with him and that it comes from mainstream literature.

Zomato chief executive Deepinder Goyal has issued a more measured and detailed explanation of his “Gravity Ageing Hypothesis” (GAH), acknowledging that his earlier attempt to introduce the concept miscommunicated years of research and appeared overly dramatic and commercial. Goyal, who recently went viral after being photographed wearing a small device on his right temple that many assumed was connected to his ageing theory, said he wanted to correct the record with a clearer, more rigorous account supported by scientific references.

Deepinder Goyal took to the social media platform X, stated that his initial post oversimplified the subject, admitting that he had approached a deep scientific field with what he described as a consumer-internet mindset, compressing years of thought into a dramatic social-media announcement. He apologised and said the new explanation was intended to be slower, cleaner and free of oversimplification.

I did not explain the Gravity Aging Hypothesis (GAH) well, the first time.



I brought my consumer internet brain into a deep scientific field and I miscommunicated. I tried to compress years of research and thinking into a dramatic social media reveal.



That made the hypothesis… pic.twitter.com/I4dq0XkTPg — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 20, 2025

Goyal went on to outline the hypothesis, its scientific basis and what still needs to be tested or disproved, stressing that GAH is not a validated theory but an open scientific idea. He said a hypothesis is simply a proposed explanation that has not yet been proven and is open to revision or rejection through investigation and evidence.

According to Goyal, the Gravity Ageing Hypothesis suggests that gravity might accelerate ageing by chronically stressing the heart as it works to push adequate blood upward to the brain. He emphasised that he was not claiming gravity to be the sole cause of ageing, nor suggesting that all underlying mechanisms are fully understood.

He listed several scientific facts drawn from existing research, clarifying that none of this work originated with him and that it comes from mainstream literature. He also outlined what the hypothesis does not assert, noting that it does not claim gravity to be the only driver of ageing, that microgravity or lying flat reverses ageing, or that hanging upside down could extend lifespan.

Instead, he said the idea is simply that gravity-driven stress on brain perfusion may be a major upstream factor that has been underexplored and warrants thorough scientific testing. Explaining his personal motivation, Goyal said he is not a neuroscientist but a curious individual with a strong interest in maintaining long-term health.

