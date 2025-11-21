Bengaluru CEO’s remarks on women choosing when to have children spark online debate

A Bengaluru-based chief executive has triggered a lively discussion on social media after commenting on women’s autonomy in deciding when, or if, they want to have children. Deepak Shenoy, founder and CEO of Capitalmind, posted on X that women should become mothers only when they choose to, stressing that men are in no position to dictate such decisions as they do not experience labour, childcare demands, social expectations or even monthly menstrual pain.

“Women should have kids when (and if) they want to. Men will mansplain but we don’t have to go through labour, the nurturing, the social obligations or even the monthly cramps to have our opinions matter,” Shenoy wrote.

Women should have kids when (and if) they want to. Men will mansplain but we don't have to go through labour, the nurturing, the social obligations or even the monthly cramps to have our opinions matter. — Deepak Shenoy (@deepakshenoy) November 19, 2025

The post rapidly gained traction, drawing more than 65,000 views and sparking a wave of mixed reactions. While many users backed his stance, others argued that decisions about parenthood affect both partners and are linked to broader societal and economic considerations.

One user countered: “Bro, you are a market person. If women don’t have babies society loses birth rates. That impacts the economy — very. Look at the situation in UK & Europe. Expect a better understanding of cause effect relationships from a person like you.”

Another responded: “Are you saying the male partner has no say at all??? The couple should decide and stick to their family and financial goals.”

Following the online debate, Shenoy issued a clarification, noting that his original comments were directed at unrelated men who offer unsolicited advice to women about when to have children. “In general, my comment was towards unrelated men telling women to have children early or late or what not... but I believe it's terrible for a woman to be forced to have kids when she's mentally or physically not ready to (early, or late) and she should make that decision,” he elaborated.

Many users echoed his view, emphasising the importance of consent, open communication within couples and medical guidance. A Bengaluru-based doctor added that while fathers are involved post-birth, pregnancy and delivery are experiences unique to women. Another user pointed out that medical recommendations on timing should be read as advice, not pressure.

Shenoy’s remarks come shortly after Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu urged young entrepreneurs to “marry and have kids in their 20s” as part of what he described as their “demographic duty” to society and their ancestors.

First Published on Nov 21, 2025 2:44 PM