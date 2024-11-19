Perplexity launches new AI-powered shopping assistant amid intense competition in Search

ADVERTISEMENT
AI-powered search engine Perplexity is now claiming to be a one-stop solution where users can research and purchase products. It marks a big leap forward in how Perplexity aims to serve its users – empowering seamless native actions right from an answer.
This new discovery experience is powered by platform integrations including Shopify, which gives access to the most recent and relevant information on products across Shopify-powered businesses globally that sell and ship to the US.
The US-based firm said it will be expanding the Perplexity shopping experience to new markets after its U.S. launch.
To scale the Perplexity shopping experience, the firm is also launching the Perplexity Merchant program to make it easy for large retailers to share their product specs with the platform, "ensuring we can access live details on all the best available products," the company said.
"This program is free for merchants, and we've designed it to give them a straightforward process for sharing data. This is distinct from and unrelated to Perplexity’s new sponsored questions ad products."
The company is serving over 100 million queries per week, Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas wrote in an October 25 post on X. “Next stop: 100M+ queries every day.”